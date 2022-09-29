scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC begins choice locking for round 1; check how to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The candidates can fill their fresh choices at the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in. The candidates who do not wish to change their choices need not fill the form again. The software will pick their previous choice as their current choice.

NEET PG, NEET PG Counselling, NEET, MCCNEET PG Counselling 2022: The declaration of the final result of round one will be on September 30. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today started the process of choice filling for round one of NEET PG 2022 counselling. Eligible candidates can fill their fresh choices at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who do not wish to change their choices need not fill the form again as the software will pick their previous choice as their current choice.

Read |Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percentile doubles in 4 years

NEET PG counselling 2022: How to fill choices for round 1

Step 1: Go to the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the PG Counselling tab and then click on the link ‘new online registration for round one’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as NEET PG roll number, password, security pin etc.

Step 4: Check the eligibility and choose the college you want.

Step 5: Submit and download for future reference.

The MCC withdrew the provisional result for round one yesterday as some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile. It is due to this, their seats were not visible for choice filling when the state filter was applied by the candidates, despite their seats being included in the seat matrix of round one.

The candidates will now be able to choose from the institutes who were missing from the choice filling. According to the official schedule, the declaration of the final result of round one will be on September 30. The reporting period is from October 1 to 7 up to 5 pm.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:02:46 pm
