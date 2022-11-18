NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces provisional result of Mop Up round

NEET PG Counselling 2022: After 10 am of November 19, the provisional result will be treated as final. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today announced the provisional result for Mop Up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2022 for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB Courses. Candidates can check the result at– mcc.nic.in.

Applicants can inform about any discrepancy in the result to MCC of DGHS till 10 am of November 19 through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

After 10 am of November 19, the provisional result will be treated as final. The provisional result is subject to change. The candidates shall approach the allotted college only after the declaration of final result and downloading the allotment letter from the official MCC website.

On Wednesday, the MCC released a list of candidates who joined through state counselling and also participated in the mop up round of all India counselling. These candidates were removed before the seat processing of mop up round. A total of 43 such candidates were caught up in the situation. They had time till 6 pm of November 17 to resign their seats.