scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

NEET PG counselling 2022: Jharkhand to release provisional allotment letter tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Jharkhand will release the provisional allotment letter on October 28 for the second round of counselling.

NEET PG, NEET PG counselling, NEET PG Counselling 2022, NEET PG counselling in Jharkhand, Round two of NEET PG counselling, Round two of NEET PG counselling Jharkhand,NEET PG Counselling: MCC has extended NEET PG reporting deadline to October 28. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative Image)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the provisional allotment letter for the second round of counselling on October 28. Students will be able to check the provisional allotment letter at the official website– jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Read |DNB Final Theory Exams: NBE announces test dates; registration to begin on October 29

Candidates will have time to verify the documents and accept the admission from October 29 to November 3.

Meanwhile, reporting of NEET PG candidates for the second round of counselling has started in Rajasthan. The students who were selected in round 2 of state merit of various categories have to report to the allotted colleges in two slots — at 8 am and 11 am. They have to report to the college as per their rank, the time slot and reporting time is mentioned at the official website – rajneetpg2022.com.

Also read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting deadline extended; check schedule

Aspirants who could not reach to the allotted college on the previous day or earlier can report today. The candidates can report to the institutes till October 30. The students who did not get any seats earlier and want to opt for the state can participate again for the seats remaining vacant after seat allotment is over.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

Also, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 counselling session till October 28, 5 pm. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 12:24:13 am
Next Story

Karnataka NEET 2022: KEA extends UGNEET 2022 deadline yet again

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement