NEET PG counselling 2022: Jharkhand to release provisional allotment letter tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the provisional allotment letter for the second round of counselling on October 28. Students will be able to check the provisional allotment letter at the official website– jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates will have time to verify the documents and accept the admission from October 29 to November 3.

Meanwhile, reporting of NEET PG candidates for the second round of counselling has started in Rajasthan. The students who were selected in round 2 of state merit of various categories have to report to the allotted colleges in two slots — at 8 am and 11 am. They have to report to the college as per their rank, the time slot and reporting time is mentioned at the official website – rajneetpg2022.com.

Aspirants who could not reach to the allotted college on the previous day or earlier can report today. The candidates can report to the institutes till October 30. The students who did not get any seats earlier and want to opt for the state can participate again for the seats remaining vacant after seat allotment is over.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Also, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 counselling session till October 28, 5 pm. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in.