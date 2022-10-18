scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Cut-off marks lowered for 2022-23 session

According to the official notice, the cut-off marks has been decreased by 25 percentile across all categories.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: he cut-off marks has been decreased by 25 percentile across all categories.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that the Centre has approved lowering the cut-off marks for admission to PG medical programmes. According to the official notice, the cut-off marks has been decreased by 25 percentile across all categories.

Now, for the general category, the reduced cut-off is 25 percentile, 20 percentile for PwD General category candidates, 15 percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 15 percentile for PwD (SC/ST/OBC).

This decision has been taken considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling conducted for admissions of last year. “Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken,” an official source told PTI.

Meanwhile, the MCC added 197 seats to the first round of the seat allocation process of NEET UG counselling as these could not be contributed by colleges before the start of the first round of UG counselling 2022.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following institutes (list enclosed) about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of round-1 of UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following MBBS seats in the seat matrix of round-1 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates,” the official MCC notice stated.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:16:39 am
