Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice filling process commences today

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registered NEET PG candidates will be able to submit their preferences for NEET PG counselling by visiting the official website -mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022NEET PG Counselling 2022: The last date for NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process is September 23.(File photo)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will commence the NEET PG Counselling 2022 choice filling from today i.e. September 20. Registered NEET PG candidates will be able to submit their preferences for NEET PG counselling by visiting the official website –mcc.nic.in.

The last date for the choice filling and locking is September 25 till 11:55 pm.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “PG Medical Counselling” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, tap on the link which reads“New Online Registration For Round 1.”

Step 4: Fill your login credentials in the empty spaces.

Step 5: Enter Choice / Lock option.

Step 6: Then, tap on ‘Save and Next’ to lock the choices

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your registration form for further reference.

Read |NEET PG 2023 to be held in March, tentative schedule released

The concluding date for NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process is September 23, whereas the result for NEET PG 2022 counselling will be released on September 28. Afterwards the candidates are required to report from September 29 to October 4 to their respective institutes to secure their seats.

Once the registration process for round one of NEET PG counselling 2022 is concluded, DGHS will conduct the seat allotment processing. NEET PG 2022 seat allotment will be done on the basis of NEET PG rank, filled preferences, availability of seats, reservation criteria and several other factors.

 

 

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:20:03 am
