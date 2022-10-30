NEET PG Counselling 2022: AIQ round 2 list released; here’s how to check

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has yesterday released the list of medical candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first and second round of All India Quota (AIQ). The list is now available for candidates at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The committee has released a list of the students who have secured a seat in deemed and central universities in MD or MS or diploma and PG DNB courses.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check AIQ round 2 list

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘PG medical counselling’ tab and then click on the link that reads ‘Admitted Candidates List Upto Round 2 in PG 2022 Counselling’.

Step 3: The list will open in a new tab.

Step 4: Read the notice on the first page and then scroll to check your name in the list.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The list will feature candidate’s name, roll number, quota name, all India rank, category and sub-category, allotted subject and college. It will also mention the allotted category and round.

It has also been clarified that the candidates who secure a seat and accept the allocation will not be allowed to resign after joining their course. “It is to be noted that candidates who join their seats of Round-2 allotted by MCC of DGHS will not be able to resign from their seat and candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of counselling in compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 09-05-2017 passed in W.P No. 267 of 2017 Dar-Us- Slam Educational Trust Vs. MCI & Ors. and W.P(C) No. 820 of 2021 Snigda Leo Vs. MCC & Anr,” the official MCC notice stated.