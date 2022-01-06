NEET PG Counselling 2021: SC to continue hearing on OBC, EWS quota today

After adjourning the hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will continue hearing a plea regarding EWS, OBC quota in NEET-PG counselling today i.e January 6. On January 5, the top court heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the new system of the reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like “changing the rules of the game midway” as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the hearing in the matter would continue on Thursday, after which it will pass some orders.

The NEET-PG candidates, who had challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year, opposed the government’s justification of applying the Rs 8 lakh income criteria, saying no study has been conducted.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “We, as a government, would request the court that we would not accept any position whereby OBC or EWS, whether pre or post the exercise, is deprived of something that is legitimately due to them.”

He said the notification for the quota dates back to January 2019 and the EWS reservation has already been applied to many appointments and admissions.