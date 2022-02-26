NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 reporting deadline extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on February 26, 2022 announced that the deadline for round 2 reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling has been extended till February 27, 3 pm.

Considering several requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, authorities have decided to extend the time of reporting for Round-2 of PG counselling 2021 till 3 pm on February 27, 2022.

“Candidates should ensure that the Admission Letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS. Any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’,” the official notice reads.

MCC had earlier extended the choice filling for NEET PG 2021 round 2 counselling applicants till February 15. The online registration for the second round of NEET PG counselling was held from February 4 to 10, 2022. Provisional result was announced more than a week ago and candidates were given time till February 17 by 6 pm to raise objections.

After that, the NEET PG 2021 final allotment result round was announced a week ago on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in. Candidates should ensure they have all the required documents ready with them.