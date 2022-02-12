scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 12, 2022
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 choice filling dates extended

​​The choice locking for round-2 of PG Counselling will start from February 13, 5 pm  and will be available upto February 14, 11 am. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
February 12, 2022 1:24:40 pm
neet pg, neet pg round 2 counsellingCandidates can check the official notice on the website - mcc.nic.in (Representative image)

NEET- PG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET PG counselling round 2 choice filling. Candidates can now fill their choices till February 14, 11 am. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – mcc.nic.in

Read |NEET-PG 2022: Supreme Court asks aspirants to make representation to govt for extending internship deadline

​​NEET PG counselling is conducted for admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses. This year MCC will conduct four rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2021: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and  AIQ stray vacancy round. In addition to this, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ as done in 2020. 

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow all candidates who appeared in the NEET-PG exam to participate in the mop-up counselling and stray vacancy round without any cut-off constraints. These candidates have otherwise passed their graduation exams and thus fulfil the basic eligibility criteria, the IMA said.

 

