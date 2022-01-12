NEET PG Counselling 2021 registration begins; Check list of required documents

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for round 1 of counselling for MD, MS and MDS seats based on NEET postgraduate scores. Round 1 for the Post Graduate counselling procedure will be conducted from January 12 to January 17, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

After registering students will have to select the institute and course of their choice from the list provided to the candidates. As per official information, the choices will be accepted from January 13 to January 17, 2022. The verification of internal applicants will be done from January 18 to 19, 2022 and the seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 1 registration: List of documents required

NEET PG 2021 marksheet NEET PG 2021 admit card Caste Certificates (If required) Nationality certificate Educational certificates ( Class 12 marksheet and Class 10 marksheet) PwD certificates (If required) Aadhaar card and one other ID proof

This year MCC will conduct 4 rounds of AIQ counselling for NEET PG 2021: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. In addition to this, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ as done in 2020.