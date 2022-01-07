scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: SC gives nod to 8 lakh income criteria for EWS quota

NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE News, Supreme Court Verdict Today Latest Updates: Petitioners in the matter had challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for the EWS category in the NEET-UG and PG (All India Quota).

Updated: January 7, 2022 1:00:04 pm
NEET PG Counselling 2021, NEET UG Counselling 2021 LIVENEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling/ Representational image/ file

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: The Supreme Court on Friday gave its final verdict on the  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate and Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admissions 2021. The top court upheld the 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for 2021-22.

Petitioners in the matter had challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for the EWS category in the NEET-UG and PG (All India Quota).

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna also accepted the recommendations of the Ajay Bhushan Pandey Committee and stuck to the Rs 8 lakh income cut-off for identifying those eligible for the EWS quota for the current admission cycle.

The petitioners had opposed the recommendation saying the report was an admission that the government had not conducted any study before fixing the Rs 8 lakh limit for EWS in 2019.

 

Live Blog

NEET PG 2021 Counselling LIVE Updates: SC gives final nod on OBC, EWS quota in admissions

13:00 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG 2021: Check the eligible seats for all India quota admission process

- 50 per cent seats in government colleges of all states except J&K
- 100 per cent seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ central institutes) inclusive of all India quota seats + institutional quota seats.
- 100 per cent seats of deemed universities.
50 per cent PG seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (for wards of ESIC insured persons).
- All PG seats of armed forces medical services institutions (only registration part).

12:53 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG Counselling was postponed on October 25

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on October 25 postponed the NEET PG counselling which was scheduled to begin on October 25. The counselling had been put on hold due to the pending court case before the Supreme Court of India. The aspirants were eagerly waiting for the top court's decision on the challenge to 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session.

12:45 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG 2021: What did Ajay Bhushan Pandey Committee recommend on EWS quota?

SC had asked the Centre to explain what exercise it had undertaken to arrive at the Rs 8-lakh criteria. Responding to this, the Centre told the court on November 25, 2021, that it will revisit the criteria and sought four weeks’ time to complete the exercise.

Resultingly, it appointed a three-member committee comprising former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Member Secretary ICSSR V K Malhotra and Principal Economic Advisor to the government Sanjeev Sanyal. The committee submitted its report on December 31, 2021, recommending that the Rs 8-lakh limit, which has continued since 2019, may be retained, but suggested some changes regarding application for the same.

It also favoured continuing with the existing system as the admission process was already on and that, if disturbed at the end or fag-end, would create more complications than expected — both for the beneficiaries as well as for the authorities.

12:43 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG: Doctors actively protested over delay in NEET PG counselling

Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the pendency of the case and the Centre deciding to revisit the criterion for the determination of the EWS quota.

12:42 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2021: What were the petitioners' concerns?

Petitioners in the matter had challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for the EWS category in the NEET-UG and PG (All India Quota).

12:38 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG 2021: 8 lakh income criteria to sustain for EWS quota

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna also accepted the recommendations of the Ajay Bhushan Pandey Committee and stuck to the Rs 8 lakh income cut-off for identifying those eligible for the EWS quota for the current admission cycle.

12:37 (IST)07 Jan 2022
NEET PG 2021: SC gives nod to 10% EWS quota, 27% to OBCs for admissions

The Supreme Court on Friday gave its nod to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate and Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admissions while upholding the 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for 2021-22.

The Bench, while passing the judgment, stated that the validity of the criteria determined by the committee would prospectively be subject to its final order. The court said it will hear the matter in detail in the third week of March.

