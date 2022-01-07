NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: SC gives nod to 8 lakh income criteria for EWS quota

NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling/ Representational image/ file

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: The Supreme Court on Friday gave its final verdict on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate and Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admissions 2021. The top court upheld the 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for 2021-22.

Petitioners in the matter had challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) providing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for the EWS category in the NEET-UG and PG (All India Quota).

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna also accepted the recommendations of the Ajay Bhushan Pandey Committee and stuck to the Rs 8 lakh income cut-off for identifying those eligible for the EWS quota for the current admission cycle.

The petitioners had opposed the recommendation saying the report was an admission that the government had not conducted any study before fixing the Rs 8 lakh limit for EWS in 2019.