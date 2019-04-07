NEET PG Counselling 2019: Round 2 seat matrix available now, how to fill choices

NEET PG Counselling 2019: The seat matrix for round 2 NEET PG counselling has been released. Candidates who have their name in the round 2 counselling can now fill their choices through the official website of Medical Council of India, mcc.nic.in.

Advertising

“The seat matrix for Round-2 is available now and candidates can fill in their choices for Round 2,” read the official website. The first round of counselling was closed on March 26, 2019.

Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eligible for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses (2018 admission session) as these two states are participating in the counseling for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/PG diploma seats this year.

Candidates who have studied/passed MBBS from the State of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50 per cent quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.

NEET PG/MDS counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

– NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

Advertising

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– BDS/MBBS degree

– Internship completion certificate

– Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India

– Medical fitness certificate

-Copy of receipt of online fee payment