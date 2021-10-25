NEET-PG counselling 2021 postponed till SC decides on OBC, EWS quota: Centre

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today postponed the NEET PG counselling which was scheduled to begin today. The counselling has been put on hold due to the pending court case before the Supreme Court of India. NEET-PG will not commence till the top court decides the challenge to 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session.

On October 21, the top court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income, fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. The top court had clarified that it is not embarking into the policy domain but is only trying to ascertain whether constitutional principles have adhered or not.

NEET-PG 2021 counselling is conducted by MCC for admission to 50% All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

MCC will conduct the counselling in online mode. Only the qualified candidates who have secured the minimum cutoff percentile will be eligible to apply for counselling. The stepwise counselling process is as follows:

Registration Payment of registration fee Choice filling and locking Declaration of seat allotment result Reporting to the allotted college

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11. The result was declared on September 28. The exam is conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats.

