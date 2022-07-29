scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

‘Can’t compromise on quality of doctors’: Delhi HC to NEET PG petitioners challenging percentile criteria

The petitioners filed the public interest litigation for a direction to quash Regulation 9(3) of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000 which prescribes a minimum of 50th percentile in NEET-PG as a mandatory requirement for admission to postgraduate courses in respect of general category candidates.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 4:53:58 pm
NEET PG 2022, NEET PG exam date, NEET PGThe petitioners claimed that there was a huge shortage of doctors in the subject of pathology, microbiology, and anaesthesiology who are the specialists and regulations deserved to be declared as ultra vires. (Representative image)

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the regulation prescribing a minimum 50th percentile in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as a mandatory requirement for admission to post-graduate medical courses, saying there cannot be any compromise on the issue of quality of doctors as it involves a risk to human lives.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that the provision cannot be quashed because seats are lying vacant and it would be unconscionable for the court to interfere in the medical education standards duly and diligently set by the governing authority as it involves a matter of life and death.

Read |NEET PG 2022: With no date in sight, aspirants raise concerns over delay in counselling

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, emphasized that lowering the standards of medical education has the potential to wreak havoc on society and opined that it cannot direct the authorities to “fill up the seats, especially when the persons concerned have not obtained the minimum percentile”.

“This court emphasizes that the lowering of the standards of medical education has the potential of wreaking havoc on society at large due to the risk that practice of medicine entails; it involves in its ambit the matter of life and death, and therefore, it would be unconscionable for this Court to interfere in the standards duly and diligently set by the governing authority,” said the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

“This court, therefore, cannot issue a mandamus directing the Respondents to fill up the seats, especially when the persons concerned have not obtained the minimum percentile as this Court is dealing with admissions to postgraduate courses in various medical colleges, and there cannot be any compromise on the issue of quality of doctors/ specialists as it involves a risk to human lives. Resultantly, no case for interference is made out in the matter,” the court opined.

The petitioners –three doctors who sought admission to postgraduate courses – filed the public interest litigation for a direction to quash Regulation 9(3) of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000 which prescribes a minimum of 50th percentile in NEET-PG as a mandatory requirement for admission to postgraduate courses in respect of general category candidates.

Also read |NMC permits Indian medical students from China, Ukraine to sit for FMGE

The regulation prescribes at least the 40th percentile for reserved category candidates for admission to postgraduate courses.

The petitioner said that the requirement was illegal and arbitrary and the percentile system was faulty as it was resulting in a large number of seats lying vacant even when candidates who are efficient and willing are available.

The petitioners claimed that there was a huge shortage of doctors in the subject of pathology, microbiology, and anaesthesiology who are the specialists and regulations deserved to be declared as ultra vires.

The court said that the petitioners did not make out a case of “unreasonableness, manifestly arbitrariness, lack of legislative competence, violation of fundamental rights, violation of any provision of the Constitution of India and repugnancy of the laws” to warrant any interference.

“The question of quashing the statutory provision in the peculiar circumstances of the case does not arise merely because a large number of seats are lying vacant… The writ petition is accordingly dismissed,” the court said.

The respondent authorities, represented by advocates T Singhdev and Ripu Daman Bhardwaj, defended the regulation and said that the purpose of conducting NEET is to ensure that the candidates who are admitted to postgraduate medical courses are suitable and possess the right aptitude so that they can pursue a specialized stream of medicine after the requisite teaching and training.

They stated that the statement made by the petitioners in respect of vacant seats is misleading and incorrect.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Rodrigues departs, India four down in slog overs
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Rodrigues departs, India four down in slog overs

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Opinion

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

How mangroves are affected by climate change
Digging Deep

How mangroves are affected by climate change

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement