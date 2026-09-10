NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: No updates on release of answer key, marking system

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the answer key and candidates’ response sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate level (NEET PG) 2026. The board has yet to issue any official confirmation regarding the release date.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2026 will be able to check the correct answer keys and their marked responses once issued by the board online. In order to download the answer keys and response sheets, candidates will be required to visit the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in or the designated portal for NEET PG 2026, cdn3.digialm.com, and sign in using their login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth (DOB) or password.

Story continues below this ad The direct link to download the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet will be uploaded by the board on the above-mentioned websites shortly. Also Read | Step-by-step guide to download the NEET PG 2026 answer keys As per the statistics released by the board, this year, a total of 2,73,096 candidates had registered for the exam, while the test centres witnessed participation of 2,65,980 candidates. The board announced that 2,63,535 candidates could complete their exam smoothly, while technical glitches hampered the exam for candidates who appeared at the Sitapura centres in Jaipur. As a result, NBEMS conducted a re-examination for affected candidates on September 5. Candidates waiting for the NEET PG 2026 answer keys and response sheet should keep a close check on the official website of the board or check the live feeds below for early updates. Live Updates Sep 10, 2026 02:30 PM IST NBEMS Answer Key NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Objection window NBEMS has not given any clarification on whether the objection window facility will be provided to candidates after the release of the NEET PG 2026 answer key. In case the facility is provided, candidates will be able to use this window to submit their objections, if they find any, regarding the released answer key. Sep 10, 2026 02:25 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Who issues the answer key? The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the NEET PG 2026 answer key on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare any time soon through its official website, nbe.edu.in. Sep 10, 2026 02:21 PM IST NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Check these details Candidates can find the following details in the NEET PG answer key 2026. Name of the exam Date of the exam Name of the section Question ID Correct option for all questions Sep 10, 2026 02:15 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Direct link to download PDF shortly at nbe.edu.in The direct link to download the NEET PG Answer Key 2026 will be uploaded soon on the official website of the board, nbe.edu.in. Candidates should note that the above-mentioned site is the only official website for the exam and refrain from entering their details on any other fake websites available in the browser. Sep 10, 2026 02:10 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Check steps to download correct answer key Once the NEET PG 2026 Answer key is published on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below. Go to the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com Search for the active NEET PG 2026 answer key download link on the homepage. Tap on the link to get redirected to the login page. On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth (DOB) or password. Click on the available link for the correct answer key. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download or save the file for future reference. Sep 10, 2026 02:05 PM IST NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Required login credentials All NEET PG 2026 candidates will be required to enter the following login credentials to access the correct answer key. Application Number or User ID Date of birth (DOB) or password Sep 10, 2026 02:00 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Official websites The NEET answer key 2026 and the response sheet of candidates will be released by the board online through the official website - nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates will be required to sign in using their login credentials. Sep 10, 2026 01:56 PM IST NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Official release date The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has not announced any official date for the release of the NEET PG answer key 2026, but candidates can expect it to be out any time soon. Sep 10, 2026 01:49 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Exam held in 2 session As NEET PG was held in two sessions, the NBE has not announced whether they plan to introduce normalisation. The result is likely to be out by the end of September Sep 10, 2026 01:46 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Answer key likely this week NBEMS conducted NEET PG 2026 on August 30, and a re-exam took place on September 5 in Jaipur for a section of aspirants. In a first, NBEMS has decided to release the answer key and response sheets following the Supreme Court directives. However, NBEMS has not confirmed an official release date and time of the release. NBEMS will upload the NEET PG 2026 answer key soon at nbe.edu.in (Photo: AI-generated) The NEET PG 2026 was conducted by the NBEMS on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was carried out offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at 1111 established test centres across the country.

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