NEET PG, INI CET 2021: Here’s the exam pattern and books to follow

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) and Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) are the most important PG entrance exams. This year, NEET PG 2021 is set to be held on April 18 and the exam date for INI CET 2021 is May 8. Both the exams will be held at the national level and in computer-based mode.

Registration for NEET PG has ended, however, final registration for INI CET 2021 will start on April 12, 2021. On the same date, NBE will issue NEET PG 2021 admit card. Registered candidates will be able to download it from nbe.edu.in. The release date for the admit card of INI CET 2021 is April 30, 2021.

NBE will announce NEET PG 2021 result by May 31. Whereas, the result of INI CET 2021 is expected to be declared on May 15. These are all the upcoming and important events of INI CET and NEET PG.

However, preparation strategy is the key to success for national level PG medical entrance exams.

The foundation of all good preparation strategies is the syllabus of the exam. Be thorough with the syllabus of both exams. AIIMS New Delhi has not specified any specific INI CET 2021 syllabus. But, it is expected that the syllabus shall be as per the general norms of a PG medical entrance exam.

On the other hand, NEET PG 2021 syllabus is the subject/knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations. Basically, for both the exams, candidates must be through with what they have learned in UG medical course.

The best resource to understand the important topics out of the syllabus for these exams is the previous year’s question paper. Get hold of the INI CET 2020 question paper and NEET PG 2021. The previous year’s papers of both exams can be used as a common resource for preparation. Solving these will allow candidates to understand important topics, the level of the exam, and the type of questions that are asked.

Additionally, the previous year’s papers help with a better understanding of the exam pattern. Since INI CET is a newly introduced exam, it is important to know the pattern of it. AIIMS Delhi has only defined a very limited exam pattern for INI CET. The exam is for 3 hours and has 200 questions. Images-based questions are especially important.

NEET PG also has 200 questions but candidates get 3 hours and 30 minutes to solve these. In this exam, 4 marks are awarded for correct answers and 1 mark is deducted for incorrect responses.

Follow good books for NEET PG 2021 and also for INI CET 2021. Books must be selected based on the materials that they cover. Make sure the selected books cover the syllabus of INI CET and NEET PG. Check the recommendations by the experts before selecting the books. Now that NEET PG is at the door, buy those books which focus on practice and application.

Few books are DBMCI Last Minute Revision Points, LMRP Dental Exam Series Last Minute Revision Points for NEET-MDS/AIIMS-MDS/PGI-MDS, The Next Level of Preparation NEET PG: Crystal Clear (2016-2019), Target AIIMS PG Entrance Gateway to Success, etc.

Last but not the least, check the previous year analysis and student reaction. These analyses are available throughout the web, especially in video format on youtube. From these, one can get a few very crucial points to ace the exams.

Qualifying NEET PG 2021 will lead to admission in MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB Courses, NBE Diploma in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST, and JIPMER. In AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS admission is granted on the basis of INI CET.