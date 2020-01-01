NEET PG admit card released: Steps to download, exam pattern

NEET PG admit card: Download at nbe.edu.in. (Representational image) NEET PG admit card: Download at nbe.edu.in. (Representational image)

NEET PG admit card: The National Board of Examination (NBE) released the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to postgraduate courses at its official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020 and the result for the same will be declared on January 31, as per the official website. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for MD/MS/PG diploma courses.

NEET PG admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘NEET PG’

Step 3: Click on NEET PG admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

Candidates are required to paste their latest photograph in the prescribed space in the admit card and report to the examination centre within prescribed time along with documents as mentioned in the admit card.

NEET PG 2020: exam pattern

NEET PG 2020 exam pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5.

