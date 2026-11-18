The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 Round 2 counselling results on hold after the Madras High Court passed an interim order on November 17. The order stays further admission proceedings, including the joining of candidates through MCC and the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), pending clarification from a Division Bench of the High Court.

In a notice issued to candidates, MCC said the seat-processing exercise for the Round 2 results had been suspended in view of the court’s order in a petition filed by Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. The committee clarified that the results would be declared only after it receives the necessary clarification or directions from the Madras High Court.

The interim order also makes the joining of candidates and collection of admission fees subject to clarification by the Division Bench. This means candidates who were awaiting their Round 2 allotment will have to wait until the court proceedings provide clarity on the admission process.

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NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment: Earlier result and reporting dates

The delay comes after MCC had already revised the Round 2 counselling schedule once. In its November 7 notice, the committee said the schedule had been modified following the addition of new postgraduate medical seats to the Round 2 seat matrix, as approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Under the revised schedule, choice filling was initially scheduled from November 10 to 15, while seat processing and the provisional allotment result were planned for November 16. The final result was scheduled for November 17, with candidates expected to report to their allotted colleges between November 18 and 24.

However, the court’s interim stay came on November 17, the day the final allotment result was due. MCC’s subsequent notice put seat processing on hold, leaving the result declaration and reporting schedule uncertain.

The revised counselling calendar issued by MCC on November 16 had also scheduled Round 3 of All India Quota counselling from November 26 to December 4, followed by the stray vacancy round from December 16 to 24. The last date for joining after Round 2 was November 24 for All India Quota seats and November 30 for state counselling.

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These dates may now require revision depending on the court’s directions and when MCC is able to resume the admission process. The academic session for postgraduate medical courses is scheduled to commence on November 20, adding to the uncertainty for candidates awaiting their allotments.

Why did the college approach the Madras High Court?

The dispute centres on which authority is legally responsible for conducting postgraduate medical admissions at Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Puducherry.

The college was granted the status of a deemed-to-be university through a notification issued by the Union government on September 22, 2026, which was published in the Gazette on October 17. The college subsequently challenged an order issued by the Puducherry government on November 11, seeking a direction for the MCC to conduct admissions to its MD and MS seats for the 2026-27 academic year.

The college argued that, as a deemed university, its postgraduate medical admissions should be conducted through the MCC rather than CENTAC, the Puducherry government’s centralised admission authority.

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The court order noted that CENTAC had already proceeded with its counselling exercise and published provisional allotments on November 13. It also recorded that the MCC had submitted that it was proceeding with the counselling process. The court observed that the question of which authority could conduct admissions to the deemed university had not been specifically settled in earlier proceedings.

The single judge, Justice K Surender, directed the parties to approach the Division Bench for clarification on the scope of an earlier stay order and on whether MCC or CENTAC had the authority to conduct counselling for the institution. Meanwhile, further admission proceedings and student joining were stayed. The court also said affected students could be impleaded in the case after the Division Bench’s clarification.

When will the next hearing take place?

The Madras High Court’s November 17 order has listed the matter for December 15, 2026. However, it also allows the parties to make an urgent motion before the court after obtaining clarification from the Division Bench. This leaves open the possibility of an earlier hearing if the parties seek urgent intervention. Neither MCC nor the court has announced a revised date for the Round 2 allotment result. MCC will have to await the necessary judicial clarification before resuming seat processing and declaring the results.