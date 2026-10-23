The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24. Candidates who registered for the counselling round will be able to check their allotment status on the official website — mcc.nic.in.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report to their respective colleges or institutes between October 26 and November 2, 2026.
The verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes and the sharing of the data with the MCC will be conducted on November 3, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check
Candidates can follow these steps to check the Round 1 seat allotment result:
1. Visit the official MCC website.
2. Click on the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage.
3. Enter the required login credentials on the page that opens.
4. Submit the details and check the seat allotment result.
5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling schedule
The Round 1 registration process began on October 12 and concluded on October 21, 2026. The choice-filling facility was available from October 13 to October 22, while the choice-locking facility remained open from October 21 to October 22.
Candidates are advised to check the MCC website for the latest updates and follow the reporting schedule if allotted a seat.