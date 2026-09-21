NEET PG 2026 Result Live Updates: NBE to issue provisional keys, results by Sept 30

NEET PG Answer Keys 2026: Results scheduled to be out by Sept 30, what we know so far (AI Image)

NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidates’ response sheets are expected to be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The board has not announced a specific date for the release so far. Reports have indicated that the provisional answer key could be released this week, as the board works towards the result timeline announced for the examination.

As per the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, NBEMS will release the answer key along with candidates’ recorded responses for the first time. Once available, candidates will be able to check the question IDs, correct answers and the responses recorded during the examination. The material is expected to be made available through the NBEMS website and the designated examination portal.

Story continues below this ad The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. With the deadline approaching, the release of the provisional answer key and response sheets is expected to be the next major post-examination update. The timeline also leaves candidates with a limited window to examine their responses and raise any objections, if an objection facility is provided along with the provisional keys. The examination was conducted on August 30, 2026. NBEMS also conducted a re-examination on September 5 for candidates affected at examination centres in Jaipur. The additional examination has been one of the developments following the main test, with the answer-key and result process now being awaited by candidates. At present, the board’s NEET PG 2026 page carries the examination bulletin, notices and result-related updates. Once the keys are published, candidates should download their response sheet and provisional answer key and check the recorded responses against the official answers. Live Updates Sep 21, 2026 12:15 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Response sheet also awaited NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Along with the provisional answer key, NBEMS is expected to make candidates’ recorded response sheets available. The response sheet will allow each candidate to see the answers recorded against the questions attempted during the examination and compare them with the official answer key. Sep 21, 2026 12:12 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Answer key expected this week NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheets this week. The board has not announced the exact date or time of release. Candidates should check the official NBEMS website for the latest notification. NEET PG 2026 admit cards to be released soon at natboard.edu.in (Photo: AI Generated) NEET PG Answer Keys 2026 Live Updates: Candidates should therefore keep checking the official NBEMS website and NEET PG section for the answer key notification rather than relying on a fixed release date reported elsewhere.

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