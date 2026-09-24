NEET PG 2026 Result Live Updates: Scorecards released on nbe.edu.in; answer keys to be released on Oct 1
NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Result, Answer Key Live Updates: Candidates can access the scorecards through the official websites, nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com, by signing in to the candidate portal using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth or password.
The NEET PG 2026 results will be released on nbe.edu.in (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
NEET PG 2026 Live Updates:The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 scorecards today, September 24. The NEET PG results 2026 are now available on its official website, nbe.edu.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access them through the official websites, nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com, by signing in to the candidate portal using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth or password.
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This year, through its NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, the board had announced that it would release the answer keys along with the candidates’ response sheets on its official website for the first time.
As per the press release, the board has announced that the answer keys will be released on or after October 1, along with Question ID numbers, response IDs marked, and the score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation. The answer key will be made available through applicant login on its official website.
The NEET PG 2026 was conducted by NBEMS on August 30 in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was carried out offline in computer-based examination (CBE) mode at 1,111 exam centres in 339 cities across the country.
While as many as 2,63,535 candidates could complete their exam on August 30, the exam was hindered for candidates who appeared at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres in Jaipur due to technical glitches. NBEMS announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates on September 5 from 3 pm in Jaipur.
Candidates can check the NBEMS official website or the live feeds given below for more updates on the NEET PG 2026 results and answer keys.
Live Updates
Sep 24, 2026 02:32 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Check cut-off
NEET-PG 2026, the cut-off scores for various categories are as follows.
Category
Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria
Cut-Off Scores (Out of 720)
General/EWS
50th percentile
262
General PwBD
45th percentile
244
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)
40th percentile
226
Sep 24, 2026 02:25 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Tie-breaking formula
As per the statement, the NEET-PG 2026 rank has been arrived at on the basis of actual marks scored by the candidates in NEET-PG 2026 and applicable tie-breaking criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Official websites
Once the NEET PG result is uploaded, the candidates can visit the following websites to download the NEET PG 2026 scorecard:
nbe.edu.in
natboard.edu.in
cdn3.digialm.com
Sep 24, 2026 02:15 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Scorecards to be released today
While the NEET PG candidates were awaiting the provisional answer key and the response sheet, NBEMS has informed that they are prepared with the results and plan to release it today.
This year, a total of 2,73,096 candidates registered for the NEET PG 2026. Of these, a total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was monitored by 2,527 independent appraisers and over 700 senior faculty members deployed as flying squad members.