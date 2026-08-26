NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

NEET PG 2026 admit cards to be released soon at natboard.edu.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the forthcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today, August 25, on its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their respective hall tickets online through natboard.edu.in by entering the required login credentials.

Read | NEET PG Admit Card 2026 Live Updates

NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2026 on Sunday, August 30, in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be held offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at more than 1,300 test centres situated in around 340 cities across the country. The NEET PG admit card is a mandatory document required to be carried by candidates to the exam centre.