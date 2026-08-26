NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the forthcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today, August 25, on its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their respective hall tickets online through natboard.edu.in by entering the required login credentials.
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NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2026 on Sunday, August 30, in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be held offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at more than 1,300 test centres situated in around 340 cities across the country. The NEET PG admit card is a mandatory document required to be carried by candidates to the exam centre.
Candidates appearing for the exam can use the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets from the official website once released by the board.
Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Log in to the applicant portal using your credentials such as user ID and password.
Step 3: Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Tap on ‘Login’
Step 5: Search for the active link labelled as NEET PG 2026 admit card download.
Step 6: The hall ticket for NEET PG 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the PDF file for the exam day.
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Once downloaded successfully, candidates will be required to check all the details mentioned on the issued admit card carefully. In case they find any errors or discrepancies in the hall ticket, they should immediately report to the concerned authority to get it rectified before the exam date. Candidates must note that carrying a hard copy of the admit card is mandatory and entry will not be allowed in its absence.