NEET PG 2026: NBEMS warns against sharing recall-based questions

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned NEET PG 2026 candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders against discussing, soliciting, compiling, reproducing or circulating recall or memory-based questions from the examination held on August 30, 2026.

The Board said that sharing or disclosing such questions would amount to a violation of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) outlined in the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin. It has urged all stakeholders to strictly comply with the confidentiality requirements governing the examination.

The warning was shared by NBEMS through its official WhatsApp community group. In its message, the Board said:

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“NBEMS strongly advises candidates, faculty, coaching institutes and all stakeholders NOT to discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate ‘recall/memory-based’ questions of NEET-PG 2026 held on 30.08.2026.”