NEET PG 2026: NBEMS warns against sharing recall-based questions

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned NEET PG 2026 candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders against discussing, soliciting, compiling, reproducing or circulating recall or memory-based questions from the examination held on August 30, 2026.
The Board said that sharing or disclosing such questions would amount to a violation of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) outlined in the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin. It has urged all stakeholders to strictly comply with the confidentiality requirements governing the examination.
The warning was shared by NBEMS through its official WhatsApp community group. In its message, the Board said:
“NBEMS strongly advises candidates, faculty, coaching institutes and all stakeholders NOT to discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate ‘recall/memory-based’ questions of NEET-PG 2026 held on 30.08.2026.”
It further stated that any such disclosure would constitute a violation of the NDA published in the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin.
Meanwhile, NBEMS will conduct a re-examination for affected candidates on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm.
The re-exam will be held for candidates who were unable to complete NEET PG 2026 on August 30 due to an internal power failure at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A total of 2,445 candidates were affected at the two centres.
Following the disruption, Jaipur ADM Narendra Verma said officials had reviewed the technical failure with the TCS technical team, NBEMS officials, the flying squad, power supply and inspection teams. He said the repeated system failures made it impossible to conduct the examination properly and that, to ensure candidates were not disadvantaged, a re-examination had been scheduled for September 5.
Moreover, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the NEET-PG 2026 re-examination for those candidates who were unable to complete the exam due to technical issue. However, the bench said that matters relating to NEET were being heard by a designated bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.