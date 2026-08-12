NEET PG 2026: NBEMS opens final correction window for candidates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published a notice giving NEET PG 2026 candidates a final opportunity to correct rejected photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions uploaded with their application forms.
The notice comes after the selective edit window closed on August 10. The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slips were scheduled to be released on August 11. However, NBEMS has now opened another image correction window for candidates whose uploaded images do not meet the prescribed requirements.
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According to the notice, candidates can rectify their rejected images between August 12 at 1 pm and August 15 at 11:55 pm. NBEMS has warned that failure to correct the images during this final opportunity may result in cancellation of the candidate’s application.
The examination authority said it has already informed candidates by email about the status of their rejected images. Candidates can also check whether their photograph has been approved or rejected by logging in to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in using their credentials.
NBEMS has advised candidates to ensure that the email ID and mobile number provided in the NEET PG 2026 application remain active until the completion of the examination and the subsequent counselling and admission process.
Candidates have also been asked to carefully read the image upload instructions provided on pages 110 to 127 of the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin. Samples of rejected images are available on pages 120 to 127, which can help candidates identify the reasons for rejection and make the required corrections.
The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted as per the schedule announced by NBEMS i.e. August 30, with candidates required to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card and examination process.