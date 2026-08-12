NEET PG 2026: NBEMS opens final correction window for candidates

The city intimation slip for NEET PG will be available at nbe.edu.in (AI Image)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published a notice giving NEET PG 2026 candidates a final opportunity to correct rejected photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions uploaded with their application forms.

The notice comes after the selective edit window closed on August 10. The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slips were scheduled to be released on August 11. However, NBEMS has now opened another image correction window for candidates whose uploaded images do not meet the prescribed requirements.

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According to the notice, candidates can rectify their rejected images between August 12 at 1 pm and August 15 at 11:55 pm. NBEMS has warned that failure to correct the images during this final opportunity may result in cancellation of the candidate’s application.