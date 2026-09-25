NEET PG 2026 cut-off lowest in last 6 years: What NBE data shows

The NEET PG 2026 qualifying cut-off has dropped to 262 marks for General and EWS candidates, making it the lowest specified cut-off in the last five years. According to the cut-off scores from 2021, till this year, the score is 14 marks lower than last year’s cut-off of 276 and also below the 2023 and 2022 cut-offs of 291 and 275, respectively. However, the 2024 result specified the qualifying percentile but did not mention the corresponding cut-off score.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the NEET PG 2026 result on September 24. The qualifying cut-off for General and EWS candidates was set at the 50th percentile like previous years. For General PwBD candidates, the cut-off is 244 marks at the 45th percentile, while for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates, it is 226 marks at the 40th percentile.

Category 2026 (Total marks is 720 instead of 800) 2025 2024 (Cut-off scores not specified) 2023 2022 2021 Total Marks 720 800 800 800 800 800 General / EWS 262 276 50th percentile 291 275 302 General PwBD / UR-PwD 244 255 45th percentile 274 260 283 SC / ST / OBC + PwBD 226 235 40th percentile 257 245 265

The fall is visible across all three categories for which scores are available. The General/EWS qualifying score has fallen by 14 marks from the previous session. The General PwBD cut-off has dropped by 11 marks, from 255 to 244. For SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates, the score has fallen by nine marks — from 235 to 226.

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The significant changes in cut-off also comes at a time when the NBEMS had informed of a lower change in the maximum marks for which the exam is being conducted this year. NEET PG 2026 was conducted for 720 marks, compared with 800 marks in the years shown above.

What leads to changes in cut-offs?

The qualifying cut-off can move up or down depending on the performance of candidates and other factors related to the examination.

The difficulty level of the paper is one of the main factors. If a paper is relatively easier, more candidates may score higher marks. This can push the qualifying score upwards. If the paper is more difficult, average scores can fall and the qualifying score can move down.

The number of candidates and available seats can also affect competition. A larger applicant pool can increase competition, while changes in the number of seats can alter how candidates are distributed during counselling. However, as seen in past years, depending on the availability of seats and remaining vacancies after rounds of counselling, the examination authority can take measures to lower the eligibility cut-offs. Previous years have noted cut-off scores in the negative as well for certain categories.

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NEET PG 2026 answer key to be released for the first time

Among the changes this year is the publication of the NEET PG answer key and candidates’ recorded responses. NBEMS is set to make these details available for the first time, following directions from the Supreme Court on greater transparency in the examination process. Candidates will be able to see the question ID, the correct answer, their recorded response and the score awarded for each question through their applicant login.

The answer key is a separate step from the result. The NBEMS notice now says that the answer key will be made available on or after October 1, 2026. This would allow candidates to be able to compare their recorded responses with the official answers even after the result has been declared.