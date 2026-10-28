General Medicine tops NEET-PG 2026 choices; Radiology a distant second

MD General Medicine emerged as the most preferred course among candidates in the top 501 NEET-PG seat allotments, accounting for 233 candidates, followed by MD Radio-Diagnosis, commonly known as Radiology, with 149 allotments. Dermatology ranked third, with 37 candidates, while General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynaecology completed the top five choices.

Allotment data from the top 501 allotments out of 28,723 shows a concentration of preferences in a small group of postgraduate medical specialities. The top five course entries together accounted for 459 candidates, or 91.6% of the 501 allotments. The remaining 42 candidates were distributed across nine other course labels.

General Medicine accounted for 46.5% of the top 501 allotments, while Radiology represented 29.7%. Together, the two specialities made up 382 allotments, or about 76.2% of the group. The gap between the two was 84 candidates, with General Medicine recording nearly 1.6 times as many allotments as Radiology.