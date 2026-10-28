General Medicine tops NEET-PG 2026 choices; Radiology a distant second

MD General Medicine emerged as the most preferred course among candidates in the top 501 NEET-PG seat allotments, accounting for 233 candidates, followed by MD Radio-Diagnosis, commonly known as Radiology, with 149 allotments. Dermatology ranked third, with 37 candidates, while General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynaecology completed the top five choices.
Allotment data from the top 501 allotments out of 28,723 shows a concentration of preferences in a small group of postgraduate medical specialities. The top five course entries together accounted for 459 candidates, or 91.6% of the 501 allotments. The remaining 42 candidates were distributed across nine other course labels.
General Medicine accounted for 46.5% of the top 501 allotments, while Radiology represented 29.7%. Together, the two specialities made up 382 allotments, or about 76.2% of the group. The gap between the two was 84 candidates, with General Medicine recording nearly 1.6 times as many allotments as Radiology.
NEET PG 2026: Most chosen courses among top 500 candidates
|Course allotted
|Candidates
|M.D. General Medicine
|233
|M.D. Radio-Diagnosis / Radiology
|149
|M.D. Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy / Dermatology
|37
|M.S. General Surgery
|25
|M.S. Obstetrics and Gynaecology
|15
|(NBEMS) General Medicine
|10
|M.D. Nuclear Medicine
|9
|M.D. Paediatrics
|7
|M.S. Orthopaedics
|6
|(NBEMS) Radio Diagnosis
|6
|(NBEMS) Ophthalmology
|1
|M.S. Ophthalmology
|1
|Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (D.D.V.L.)
|1
|M.D. Anaesthesiology
|1
|Total
|501
General Medicine leads by a wide margin
MD General Medicine had the highest number of allotments, with 233 candidates choosing the course. It was followed by MD Radio-Diagnosis, with 149 candidates, making the two specialities the clear leaders in the list.
Read | NEET PG 2023: AIR 1-100 pick general medicine, radiodiagnosis; few takers for surgery
Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, listed as MD Dermatology, ranked third with 37 allotments. Its count was considerably lower than that of the top two courses. General Surgery followed with 25 candidates, while Obstetrics and Gynaecology recorded 15.
Together, these five entries accounted for more than nine out of every 10 allotments in the group. The distribution indicates that the leading choices were concentrated in General Medicine and Radiology, with a much smaller number of candidates opting for the next three specialities.
However, these figures represent only the top 501 allotments and should not be read as the overall preference pattern among all 28,723 candidates. They also do not, by themselves, establish why candidates selected these courses or whether the same distribution holds across all ranks and categories.
Other specialities account for a smaller share
The remaining allotments were spread across nine other course labels, including courses offered through the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
NBEMS General Medicine accounted for 10 candidates, while MD Nuclear Medicine had nine allotments. MD Paediatrics recorded seven, followed by MS Orthopaedics and NBEMS Radio Diagnosis, with six candidates each.
Four other course labels recorded one allotment each: NBEMS Ophthalmology, MS Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (DDVL), and MD Anaesthesiology.
The presence of separate NBEMS entries alongside university-based MD and MS courses is relevant when reading the list. General Medicine and Radio-Diagnosis appear in both categories, but the allotments are recorded under distinct course labels. The numbers for these entries should therefore be considered separately when interpreting the original distribution.
Overall, the top 501 allotments were heavily concentrated in two specialities, with General Medicine leading and Radiology in second place. Dermatology, General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynaecology followed at a considerable distance, while the remaining allotments were spread across a wider range of postgraduate medical courses.