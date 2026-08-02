NEET PG 2026: Exam to be held in single shift; questions reduced to 180, Aadhaar authentication made mandatory

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced a series of reforms for candidates appearing for NEET PG 2026. Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, scheduled for August 30, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed preparations by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the conducting body for the examination, and announced measures aimed at improving candidate convenience.

This year, NEET PG 2026 will be conducted in a single shift across the country at more than 1,300 examination centres in nearly 340 cities. In a major relief for candidates, the ministry has revised the number of test-city preferences. Candidates can now choose three preferred test cities along with their corresponding states, in order of preference.