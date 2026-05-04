NBEMS releases tentative dates for NEET PG 2026, NEET SS; revises DrNB schedule

Both NEET-PG 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India (Representative/AI generated image)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a revised tentative schedule for its examinations, including changes to the DrNB final examination dates and the first announced schedule for NEET-SS 2026. The notice updates an earlier schedule published on April 10, 2026.

NEET-PG 2026 is tentatively set for August 30, 2026, a Sunday. The FMGE December 2026 examination is scheduled for January 9, 2027. It is important to note that NEET-PG admissions do not extend to certain medical institutions, which follow their own admission processes as per governing regulations. This framework ensures uniformity in postgraduate medical admissions nationwide while maintaining exceptions for specific institutions.

The DrNB Final Examination for the October 2026 session has been revised and will now be held from September 25 to 27, 2026. The batches eligible include the 2023 admission session for DrNB Super Speciality and Post MBBS Part-1 and Part-2 candidates. The cut-off date for completion of training to be eligible for this session is February 17, 2027.