NBEMS releases tentative dates for NEET PG 2026, NEET SS; revises DrNB schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a revised tentative schedule for its examinations, including changes to the DrNB final examination dates and the first announced schedule for NEET-SS 2026. The notice updates an earlier schedule published on April 10, 2026.
NEET-PG 2026 is tentatively set for August 30, 2026, a Sunday. The FMGE December 2026 examination is scheduled for January 9, 2027. It is important to note that NEET-PG admissions do not extend to certain medical institutions, which follow their own admission processes as per governing regulations. This framework ensures uniformity in postgraduate medical admissions nationwide while maintaining exceptions for specific institutions.
The DrNB Final Examination for the October 2026 session has been revised and will now be held from September 25 to 27, 2026. The batches eligible include the 2023 admission session for DrNB Super Speciality and Post MBBS Part-1 and Part-2 candidates. The cut-off date for completion of training to be eligible for this session is February 17, 2027.
The DrNB Final Examination for the April 2027 session is scheduled from March 26 to 28, 2027. This session covers the 2021 admission session candidates. The training completion cut-off dates for various categories fall between December 31, 2026, and May 31, 2027.
For NEET-SS 2026, the board has announced a tentative two-day window — December 11 and 12, 2026. Candidates must complete their prior entry qualification by January 31, 2027, to be eligible.
On the diploma side, the NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination for the June 2026 session will be held from May 14 to 16, 2026. The October 2026 Diploma session is scheduled from September 11 to 13, 2026.
The DNB Final Examination for the June 2026 session will run from June 18 to 21, 2026. The December 2026 session of the DNB Final is scheduled from November 19 to 22, 2026.
NBEMS has clarified that all dates are tentative. Exact examination dates will be published in the Information Bulletins, which will be made available on the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates. For queries, NBEMS has directed candidates to contact the board only through its official Communication Web Portal.