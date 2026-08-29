NEET PG 2026 exam tomorrow: Exam pattern changes; what to carry, and avoid

NEET PG 2026 Exam on August 30: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 will be conducted on August 30 in a single shift across the country. According to National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman, a total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for the examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted at 1,111 centres across 338 cities, he said while reviewing preparations for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. The Chairman also said that arrangements have been made with a focus on safety and security and maintaining the sanctity of the test.
Notably, the NEET PG 2026 exam will also see a change in the number of questions. While the examination duration has not been increased, the number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. The total duration will remain 3 hours 30 minutes (210 minutes), giving candidates more time per question.
With the examination scheduled for August 30, candidates should carefully check their admit cards and keep the required documents ready before leaving for the centre.
Candidates are required to carry the following items:
Candidates have also been advised to locate the exact examination centre and reporting counter in advance. The reporting counter closes 30 minutes before the test starts, and candidates arriving after the prescribed reporting time will not be allowed to enter. NBEMS has advised candidates to familiarise themselves with the centre location at least a day before the examination.
NBEMS has made it clear that candidates should not carry prohibited items to the examination centre, as there is no arrangement for storing personal belongings. The prohibited items include:
Candidates will undergo mandatory security checks, which may include frisking, metal-detector screening and checks for concealed electronic or communication devices. The examination centre will also capture fingerprints and photographs for identity verification. NBEMS has advised candidates to avoid applying henna or colour tattoos on their fingers before the examination as this could create difficulties during biometric registration.
This year, NEET PG is also being conducted in a single shift nationwide. Candidates were allowed to select three preferred test cities during the application process. The examination will also have additional identity-verification measures, including Aadhaar-based authentication and biometric checks. Finger biometrics and photograph capture will be carried out at the test centre, while face identification may also be used for verification.