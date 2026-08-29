NEET PG 2026 exam tomorrow: Exam pattern changes; what to carry, and avoid

NEET PG 2026 Exam on August 30: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 will be conducted on August 30 in a single shift across the country. According to National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman, a total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for the examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted at 1,111 centres across 338 cities, he said while reviewing preparations for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. The Chairman also said that arrangements have been made with a focus on safety and security and maintaining the sanctity of the test.

Notably, the NEET PG 2026 exam will also see a change in the number of questions. While the examination duration has not been increased, the number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. The total duration will remain 3 hours 30 minutes (210 minutes), giving candidates more time per question.