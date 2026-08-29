NEET PG 2026 exam tomorrow: Exam pattern changes; what to carry, and avoid

NEET PG 2026 on August 30: Candidates have also been advised to locate the exact examination centre and reporting counter in advance. The reporting counter closes 30 minutes before the test starts, and candidates arriving after the prescribed reporting time will not be allowed to enter.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 04:10 PM IST
NEET PG 2026 on August 30: Exam pattern change, What to carry, Prohibited itemsNEET PG 2026 on August 30: Exam pattern change, What to carry, Prohibited items (AI Image)
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NEET PG 2026 Exam on August 30: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 will be conducted on August 30 in a single shift across the country. According to National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman, a total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for the examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted at 1,111 centres across 338 cities, he said while reviewing preparations for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. The Chairman also said that arrangements have been made with a focus on safety and security and maintaining the sanctity of the test.

Notably, the NEET PG 2026 exam will also see a change in the number of questions. While the examination duration has not been increased, the number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. The total duration will remain 3 hours 30 minutes (210 minutes), giving candidates more time per question.

With the examination scheduled for August 30, candidates should carefully check their admit cards and keep the required documents ready before leaving for the centre.

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NEET PG 2026: What to carry to the exam centre

Candidates are required to carry the following items:

  • Printed colour copy of the barcoded, QR-coded NEET PG 2026 admit card.
  • Photocopy of the permanent or provisional SMC, MCI, NMC registration certificate, which will be retained by the test centre.
  • One original and valid government-issued photo ID. The accepted IDs include PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card with photograph. The name on the ID should match the admit card.
  • Candidates who opted for Aadhaar-based authentication and provided their Aadhaar number during application should carry the required Aadhaar document for verification.
  • Candidates claiming a scribe or compensatory time must carry the required UDID/disability certificate and other documents specified by NBEMS.
  • Candidates who need to carry medicines, medical devices or prostheses should carry supporting medical documents.

Candidates have also been advised to locate the exact examination centre and reporting counter in advance. The reporting counter closes 30 minutes before the test starts, and candidates arriving after the prescribed reporting time will not be allowed to enter. NBEMS has advised candidates to familiarise themselves with the centre location at least a day before the examination.

NEET PG 2026: What not to carry

NBEMS has made it clear that candidates should not carry prohibited items to the examination centre, as there is no arrangement for storing personal belongings. The prohibited items include:

  • Mobile phones
  • Bluetooth devices, earphones and microphones
  • Pagers
  • Wristwatches, smartwatches and health bands
  • Calculators
  • Pens, pencils, erasers and writing pads
  • Printed or written material, notes and other stationery
  • Pen drives and electronic pens or scanners
  • Jewellery such as rings, earrings, bracelets, chains, pendants and brooches
  • Wallets, handbags, goggles, belts, caps, masks and gloves
  • Food items, packaged or otherwise
  • Soft drinks and water bottles

Candidates will undergo mandatory security checks, which may include frisking, metal-detector screening and checks for concealed electronic or communication devices. The examination centre will also capture fingerprints and photographs for identity verification. NBEMS has advised candidates to avoid applying henna or colour tattoos on their fingers before the examination as this could create difficulties during biometric registration.

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This year, NEET PG is also being conducted in a single shift nationwide. Candidates were allowed to select three preferred test cities during the application process. The examination will also have additional identity-verification measures, including Aadhaar-based authentication and biometric checks. Finger biometrics and photograph capture will be carried out at the test centre, while face identification may also be used for verification.

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