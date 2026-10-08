NEET PG 2026 counselling: Round 1 registrations to begin from October 12

The registration for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling will begin from October 12, with the last date to register announced as October 21. Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 can apply for the process through mcc.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 10:49 AM IST
NEET PG 2026 counselling scheduleNEET PG 2026 counselling schedule has been released on mcc.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling process of NEET PG 2026 on its official website, mcc.nic.in, for MD, MS, Diploma or PG DNB seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ).

According to the schedule released on October 7, participating institutes will verify and confirm the tentative seat matrix from October 10 to October 12. The registration for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling will begin on October 12, with the last date to register announced as October 21.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to apply for the upcoming counselling round through the official website mentioned above.

Read | NMC releases institute and course-wise seat matrix

Check the Round 1 tentative schedule here

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Candidates can refer to the table given below to know about the forthcoming NEET PG 2026 Round 1 events.

Event Tentative dates
Seat Matrix Verification October 10 to October 12, 2026
Registration & Payment October 12 to October 21, 2026
Choice Filling October 13 to October 22, 2026
Choice Locking October 21 to October 22, 2026
Seat Allotment Processing October 22 to October 23, 2026
Result release date October 24, 2026
Reporting by candidates October 26 to November 2, 2026
Joined Candidates Data Verification November 3, 2026

Also Read | Chhattisgarh increases PG, dental residents’ monthly stipends from October 1

NEET PG 2026 counselling fee

The category-wise registration fee for the counselling process can be checked below for both AIQ seats and deemed universities:

Category Fee type AIQ Deemed Universities
Unreserved or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Non-refundable R 1,000 Rs 5,000
Reserved sections such as ST, SC, OBC or PwD Non-refundable Rs 500 Rs 5,000
Unreserved or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Refundable security Rs 25,000 Rs 2,00,000
Reserved sections such as ST, SC, OBC, PwD or applicable Jain and Muslim Refundable security Rs 10,000 Rs 2,00,000

Candidates apply for the counselling process are required to check the above-mentioned MCC portal regularly for more updates on the upcoming NEET PG 2026 counselling process.

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