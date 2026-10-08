NEET PG 2026 counselling: Round 1 registrations to begin from October 12

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling process of NEET PG 2026 on its official website, mcc.nic.in, for MD, MS, Diploma or PG DNB seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ).

According to the schedule released on October 7, participating institutes will verify and confirm the tentative seat matrix from October 10 to October 12. The registration for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling will begin on October 12, with the last date to register announced as October 21.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to apply for the upcoming counselling round through the official website mentioned above.