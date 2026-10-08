NEET PG 2026 counselling: Round 1 registrations to begin from October 12

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the online counselling process of NEET PG 2026 on its official website, mcc.nic.in, for MD, MS, Diploma or PG DNB seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ).
According to the schedule released on October 7, participating institutes will verify and confirm the tentative seat matrix from October 10 to October 12. The registration for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling will begin on October 12, with the last date to register announced as October 21.
Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to apply for the upcoming counselling round through the official website mentioned above.
Read | NMC releases institute and course-wise seat matrix
Check the Round 1 tentative schedule here
Candidates can refer to the table given below to know about the forthcoming NEET PG 2026 Round 1 events.
|Event
|Tentative dates
|Seat Matrix Verification
|October 10 to October 12, 2026
|Registration & Payment
|October 12 to October 21, 2026
|Choice Filling
|October 13 to October 22, 2026
|Choice Locking
|October 21 to October 22, 2026
|Seat Allotment Processing
|October 22 to October 23, 2026
|Result release date
|October 24, 2026
|Reporting by candidates
|October 26 to November 2, 2026
|Joined Candidates Data Verification
|November 3, 2026
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NEET PG 2026 counselling fee
The category-wise registration fee for the counselling process can be checked below for both AIQ seats and deemed universities:
|Category
|Fee type
|AIQ
|Deemed Universities
|Unreserved or Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|Non-refundable
|R 1,000
|Rs 5,000
|Reserved sections such as ST, SC, OBC or PwD
|Non-refundable
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Unreserved or Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|Refundable security
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 2,00,000
|Reserved sections such as ST, SC, OBC, PwD or applicable Jain and Muslim
|Refundable security
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 2,00,000
Candidates apply for the counselling process are required to check the above-mentioned MCC portal regularly for more updates on the upcoming NEET PG 2026 counselling process.