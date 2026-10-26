NBEMS revises NEET PG 2026 fee rules, first-year course fee not required for seat-upgradation

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the first-year course fee rules for candidates allotted postgraduate medical seats through NEET PG 2026 counselling, with college-reporting beginning today on October 26.

Candidates who choose to upgrade their allotted seats in subsequent counselling rounds will not have to pay the first-year course fee while waiting for a possible upgrade.

Under the revised rules, only candidates who choose to keep their allotted seat are required to pay the first-year course fee directly to the NBEMS-accredited hospital where they have secured admission. They no longer need to deposit the fee into NBEMS accounts during counselling.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result Out: Check important dates and more

The advisory applies to candidates allotted NBEMS seats through NEET PG 2026 all India quota round. MCC has published the Round 1 final allotment result.

What changes for candidates opting for seat upgradation?

The revised rules distinguish between candidates who accept their allotted seats and those who wish to participate in further rounds for a better option.

Candidates who select the ‘freeze’ option to retain their allotted seat and do not seek upgradation must pay the first-year annual course fee directly to the allotted NBEMS-accredited hospital. They must also report and join within the prescribed window for that counselling round.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates who select ‘float’ option for upgradation, to participate in subsequent rounds do not have to pay the first-year course fee while awaiting the outcome. If their seat is upgraded, they will pay the fee directly to the institute they finally choose to join by freezing the seat.

This means candidates can wait for the outcome of further counselling rounds without paying the first-year course fee in advance. However, the fee exemption does not remove the requirement to follow MCC’s reporting, joining and other counselling rules.

NEET PG 2026 counselling: Important dates

MCC’s published schedule sets out four broad stages of counselling for the 2026 admission session. Candidates must track the reporting deadlines for each round, as the NBEMS advisory does not permit an extension of the prescribed joining window.

Counselling stage Key dates Round 1 reporting and joining October 26 to November 2, 2026 Round 2 result November 14, 2026 Round 2 reporting and joining November 16 to 23, 2026 Round 3 result December 4, 2026 Round 3 reporting and joining December 5 to 12, 2026 Online stray vacancy round result December 24, 2026 Stray vacancy round reporting December 24 to 31, 2026

These dates are from the published MCC schedule and candidates should check the official MCC PG counselling website for any subsequent revisions.

Story continues below this ad

Joining rules and NBEMS registration portal

The revised fee procedure does not change the deadline for joining an allotted seat. Candidates who choose to join without seeking upgradation must report within the window specified for that round. NBEMS has stated that no extension of the reporting or joining deadline will be permitted under the standard process.

For candidates whose seats are upgraded in a subsequent round, the training period will be counted from the date they report to and join the upgraded seat. If their seats are not upgraded, they must join the seat already allotted to them within the prescribed reporting window. Their training will be counted from the date of joining that seat.

NBEMS has also clarified that its Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) will remain inactive until all rounds of NEET PG 2026 counselling conducted by MCC are complete. The portal will subsequently be activated for candidates and hospitals to submit joining details and the required documents to NBEMS. A separate notice will be issued on the process.

Candidates should therefore distinguish between the immediate reporting requirements of their counselling round and the later submission of joining documents through OPJR. The revised fee rules allow candidates seeking upgradation to defer payment, but do not exempt them from the prescribed joining process if they ultimately retain or receive a seat.