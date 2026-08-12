NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at nbe.edu.in: How to download

NEET PG 2026 City Slip Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip in online mode. Candidates can download it from the official website at nbe.edu.in, using their registered credentials, i.e. user ID and password. The exam-city slip is released ahead of admit cards to inform candidates of the city allotted for their examination centre and is intended to help them plan travel and accommodation ahead of the exam.

LIVE | NBEMS releases NEET PG city slip, latest updates here

NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. Candidates must not confuse the city intimation slip with the admit card. While the city slip will contain information about the test city, it will not inform candidates about their exact exam centre. To know the details about the test centre, candidates will be required to check their admit card. The board will release the NEET PG 2026 admit card on August 27. Candidates should note that they are required to carry the NEET PG 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof on exam day.