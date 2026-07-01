NEET PG 2026 Registrations Soon: NBEMS shares do’s and don’ts for aspirants

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates planning to appear for the NEET PG 2026 examination, saying that the application process will begin shortly. The detailed information bulletin, containing eligibility, application process and NEET PG examination-related instructions, is awaited and will be available on the official NBEMS website.

Ahead of the registration window, NBEMS has asked candidates to keep a check on the guidelines for filling out the application form. The board has also highlighted several changes and important instructions that applicants should keep in mind, including the new test city allocation process, Aadhaar authentication, document requirements and image upload rules.

Test city allotment is not on a first-come, first-served basis

One of the biggest changes this year is that test city allocation will not be done on a first-come, first-served basis. NBEMS has advised candidates not to rush to submit their applications as early registration will not provide any advantage in securing a preferred test state, city, or examination centre.

Three preferred test states to be selected

Candidates will have to choose three preferred test states while filling out the application form. The first preferred test state must be the same as the correspondence state mentioned in the application. The remaining two choices should be neighbouring states.

NBEMS has clarified that while efforts will be made to allot candidates a test city based on their preferences, it reserves the right to assign any test city or centre across India due to administrative, security, technical or logistical reasons.

Correspondence address cannot be changed later

Candidates must provide a valid correspondence address supported by an approved address proof. NBEMS has said that both the correspondence address and preferred test states will not be editable after the application is submitted, including during the correction window. Applicants have therefore been advised to enter these details carefully.

Accepted address proof documents include Aadhaar Card with address, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence, Ration Card and Domicile or Residence Certificate issued by the competent state authority.

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Upload recent photographs and correct documents

Applicants must upload a recent passport-size photograph taken within the last three months, along with their signature and other required images exactly as prescribed in the Information Bulletin. Applications containing blurred, manipulated, morphed or otherwise non-compliant images may be rejected or the admit card may not be issued.

Candidates may also be required to produce documents related to their medical qualification, such as MBBS degree or provisional certificate, internship completion certificate, State Medical Council registration, appointment orders, service certificate or hospital employee ID, depending on their eligibility and category.

Check every detail before final submission

NBEMS has warned that it will not modify or correct details entered by candidates after the application form is submitted. Information including category, PwBD status, date of birth, contact details and other particulars should therefore be entered carefully.

The board added that these details may also be used during the counselling and admission process and may be pre-filled in counselling registration forms. Requests for correction at a later stage may not be entertained either by NBEMS or the counselling authorities.

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Aadhaar authentication introduced

NBEMS is introducing Aadhaar-based authentication and verification for NEET PG 2026. Candidates have been advised to correctly provide their Aadhaar number wherever required and ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked before reaching the examination centre.

The board has also asked candidates not to apply henna, ink, paint or any other substance on their fingers or palms, as these may interfere with biometric verification. If Aadhaar authentication fails, alternate methods such as iris-based authentication may be used.