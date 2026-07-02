NEET-PG 2026 to be held on August 30; NBEMS opens registration at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct NEET-PG 2026 on August 30 as a computer-based test across examination centres nationwide, the board said in a notice released on Tuesday. Online registrations have started and will remain open until July 21, 2026. Candidates have a window of three weeks to complete and submit their online application forms. NBEMS has issued an advisory urging candidates not to wait until the last date to submit their forms, warning that no request for acceptance of an application through any mode after closure of the prescribed submission window shall be entertained.
Test city intimation will be shared on August 11, the examination will be held on August 30, and results are expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. For more information on the registration, students can check education.indianexpress.com.
Candidates with an MBBS degree or a Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate, as defined by the NMC Act of 2019 and the now-repealed Indian Medical Council Act of 1956, are eligible to apply for the NEET PG 2026 exam.
Additionally, candidates must possess either a permanent or provisional registration certificate for their MBBS qualification issued by the NMC, the former Medical Council of India, or the State Medical Council. They must have completed or be expected to complete their internship by March 31, 2026.
Candidates planning to take the NEET PG exam should be aware that there is no age limit for participating in this medical entrance examination. To be eligible to apply for NEET PG 2026, candidates must complete their required one-year rotatory internship by July 31, 2026. Those who do not finish their internship within this timeframe will not be able to apply for the exam.
Candidates can register for NEET-PG 2026 at the official NBEMS examination portal.
A key point that NBEMS has flagged is that the allocation of test city or test centre for NEET-PG 2026 will not be based on a First Come First Serve basis. Candidates are advised that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of a particular state, city, or centre.
NEET-PG is the national-level entrance examination conducted by NBEMS for admission to postgraduate medical programmes — MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses — in medical colleges across India. For any queries, clarifications, or assistance related to the examination, candidates are requested to contact NBEMS through its web portal at exam.natboard.edu.in