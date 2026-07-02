NEET-PG 2026 to be held on August 30; NBEMS opens registration at natboard.edu.in

The Board decided to shortly hold recruitment process to fill all the vacant positions, establish coaching centres offering free coaching to NEET aspirants from Katra and surrounding areas.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct NEET-PG 2026 on August 30 as a computer-based test across examination centres nationwide, the board said in a notice released on Tuesday. Online registrations have started and will remain open until July 21, 2026. Candidates have a window of three weeks to complete and submit their online application forms. NBEMS has issued an advisory urging candidates not to wait until the last date to submit their forms, warning that no request for acceptance of an application through any mode after closure of the prescribed submission window shall be entertained.

Test city intimation will be shared on August 11, the examination will be held on August 30, and results are expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. For more information on the registration, students can check education.indianexpress.com.