NEET PG 2026: Application correction begins, admit cards on August 27

The NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window has been activated by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at its official website – natboard.edu.in. All the candidates who have registered for the upcoming NEET PG 2026 exam can now make corrections, if any, in their submitted applications by visiting the online portal mentioned above. Candidates will be able to edit their registration form till July 28, 2026. NBEMS opened the form correction window on July 25, providing registered MBBS graduates a chance to correct mistakes in their forms.

The NEET PG 2026 Exam will be held on August 30, 2026, across the country at various exam centres in a single shift. The exam will be carried out offline through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates should note that they will be able to edit all the fields in the submitted application form except fields like Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile number, Aadhaar details, Address and examination state preferences. The board will also open a selective edit window from July 31 to August 10, 2026, for candidates who want to rectify the uploaded image document for Photograph, Signatures, and Thumb Impression.