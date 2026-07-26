NEET PG 2026: Application correction begins, admit cards on August 27

The NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window has been activated by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at its official website – natboard.edu.in. All the candidates who have registered for the upcoming NEET PG 2026 exam can now make corrections, if any, in their submitted applications by visiting the online portal mentioned above. Candidates will be able to edit their registration form till July 28, 2026. NBEMS opened the form correction window on July 25, providing registered MBBS graduates a chance to correct mistakes in their forms.
The NEET PG 2026 Exam will be held on August 30, 2026, across the country at various exam centres in a single shift. The exam will be carried out offline through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates should note that they will be able to edit all the fields in the submitted application form except fields like Name, Nationality, Email ID, Mobile number, Aadhaar details, Address and examination state preferences. The board will also open a selective edit window from July 31 to August 10, 2026, for candidates who want to rectify the uploaded image document for Photograph, Signatures, and Thumb Impression.
The NEET 2026 PG Exam syllabus and exam pattern were released by the board along with the detailed notification on July 1. All the those who are appearing for the exam can check the same at the official website of NBEMS, mentioned above. Candidates can refer to the following table to know the dates of the upcoming event of NEET PG 2026.
|Application Form Correction Window Dates
|July 25 to July 28, 2026
|Selective Edit Window Dates
|July 31 to August 10, 2026
|City Intimation Slip Release Date
|August 11, 2026
|Admit Card Release Date
|August 27, 2026
|Exam Date
|August 30, 2026
|Result Declaration Date
|September 30, 2026
All the NEET PG 2026 aspirants are strongly advised to thoroughly verify all the details before submitting the details, as the board is unlikely to provide any other chance for candidates to edit their forms. Any error or discrepancy found in the application form will lead to its cancellation.