NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: NBE expected to issue answer keys soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key from today, October 1, following the declaration of the postgraduate medical entrance exam results last week.

The answer key will be made available through the individual applicant login on the official NBEMS website, where candidates will be able to check the question IDs, correct answer key IDs, responses marked by them, and the score awarded for each question.

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NBEMS declared the NEET PG 2026 results on September 24, after the examination was conducted on August 30. The exam was held for 2,63,544 candidates on August 30, while 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by a technical disruption at two centres in Jaipur.

The result included candidates’ raw scores and All India Rank, while individual scorecards are also scheduled to be available from October 1.

Read | NEET PG 2026 cut-off falls to 6-year low: Why does it change?

The qualifying cut-off for NEET PG 2026 was set at the 50th percentile for General and EWS candidates, corresponding to 262 marks. For General PwBD candidates, the qualifying threshold was the 45th percentile, corresponding to 244 marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories, including PwBD candidates, were required to secure the 40th percentile, corresponding to 226 marks.

These are qualifying cut-offs and should not be confused with the admission cut-off, which varies by course, college, category, quota and counselling.

The NEET PG 2026 examination comprised 180 multiple-choice questions, with four response options for each question, and candidates were given three hours and 30 minutes to complete the test.

With the answer key and individual scorecards scheduled from October 1, candidates can use their applicant login to access their question-wise response and evaluation details. NBEMS has also advised candidates to preserve their scorecards, which will remain available on its website for six months from the date of issuance.

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