NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: NBEMS to release response sheet, correct answer keys soon

NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will likely release the NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidates’ response sheets this week, as per reports. The board has not issued any official confirmation on the release date yet.

With the result scheduled for September 30, NBEMS is expected to issue the answer keys soon. However, the re-exam held on September 5 for affected candidates at the Jaipur centres may also contribute to the delay.

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Once uploaded online, candidates will be able to check the question IDs, correct answers and their recorded responses through the official website of the board, nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth (DOB) or password.

Read | Step-by-step guide to download the NEET PG 2026 answer keys

This year, the NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. As announced by the board, a total of 2,73,096 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 2,65,980 candidates appeared. The exam was carried out offline in computer-based examination mode at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities in the country.

As outlined in the NEET PG 2026 information brochure, NBEMS will release the answer keys and response sheets for NEET PG for the first time. The development comes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on examination transparency.

The response sheet will allow candidates to compare the answers they marked during the examination with the correct NEET PG 2026 answer key. Candidates can use the answer key and response sheet to calculate their approximate score before the declaration of the result.

According to the schedule uploaded on the official website of NBEMS, the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.

Candidates waiting for the answer keys need to keep a close eye on the official NBEMS website and on the live feeds given below for early updates regarding the objection process, result and subsequent counselling schedule.

Live Updates Sep 14, 2026 03:50 PM IST NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Keep these login credentials ready All NEET PG 2026 candidates should keep the following login credentials ready to access the correct answer key. Application Number or User ID

Date of birth (DOB) or password Sep 14, 2026 03:40 PM IST NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Official website The NEET answer key 2026 and the response sheet of candidates will be uploaded by the board online on its the official websites such as nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates will need their login credentials to sign in. Sep 14, 2026 03:30 PM IST NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: NBEMS to release correct answer keys soon The NEET PG 2026 answer key will likely be released this week, as per reports. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has not announced any official date for the release of the NEET PG 2026 answer key yet. Once released, candidates will be able to access it online through the official website.