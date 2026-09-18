NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: Response awaited from NBEMS on answer key release date

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live Updates (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidates’ response sheets on its official website. So far, the authority has not shared any information on the release date for the awaited answer keys and response sheets.

Indianexpress.com is trying to reach out to board officials for updates on the answer key and post-exam events.

Story continues below this ad As per the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, NBEMS will release the answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets on its official websites, nbe.edu.in or cdn3.digialm.com, for the first time. The move comes after the Supreme Court demanded greater transparency in the examination process. Once released, candidates will be able to check their question IDs, correct answers, recorded responses, and marks awarded for each question by logging in with their login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth or password. The answer key and response sheet will allow candidates to calculate their probable scores before the result. Read | Step-by-step guide to download the NEET PG 2026 answer keys According to the NBEMS schedule, the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2026 on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Of the 2,73,096 registered candidates, 2,65,980 appeared for the examination. A re-examination was subsequently held on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at centres in Jaipur. Candidates need to regularly check the official website of NBEMS and the live feeds given below for more updates on the upcoming NEET PG 2026 answer key. Live Updates Sep 18, 2026 11:22 AM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: How response sheet will help candidates NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The candidate response sheet will contain details of the responses recorded during the examination. Candidates can use it alongside the answer key to identify which questions were marked correctly or incorrectly and calculate an approximate score before the official result is declared. Sep 18, 2026 11:13 AM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Where to check answer key NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Once released, candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2026 answer key through the official NBEMS websites. The examination authority has listed nbe.edu.in and the designated examination portal among the platforms through which candidates can access examination-related information and login services. Sep 18, 2026 10:58 AM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Response sheets to be released with answer key NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: As mentioned in the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, candidates will be able to access their recorded responses along with the answer key. The response sheet will allow candidates to compare the answers they marked during the computer-based test with the answers provided by NBEMS. Sep 18, 2026 10:50 AM IST NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: Answer key release status NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidates’ response sheets are awaited. NBEMS has not announced a specific release date so far. Candidates should rely on the official NBEMS website and examination portal for the answer key, response sheet and other post-exam updates. NEET PG Answer Key 2026 (Photo: AI Generated) The NEET PG 2026 was conducted by the NBEMS on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 30, offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at 1111 established test centres in 339 cities across the country, covering all 36 states and union territories.

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