NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Live Updates: NBEMS to issue exam-city slip on Aug 11

NEET PG 2026 Exam-city slip LIVE Updates: Where and how to check (Screengrab of official portal)

NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live Updates: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip on August 11, as per the official schedule. The slip will inform candidates about the test city allotted to them ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026 in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country.

The city intimation slip will be released before the admit card, which will carry the detailed examination centre information. Candidates who completed the NEET PG 2026 application process can check the city information through the official NBEMS website using their login credentials. The NEET PG application window was open from July 1 to July 21, 2026, while the result is scheduled to be declared by September 30, 2026.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | NEET PG exam to be held on August 30 A key change this year concerns the selection and allocation of the test city. NBEMS has clarified that test city or test centre allocation will not be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, submitting the application early does not provide any preferential right for allotment of a particular test state, city or centre. Under the NEET PG 2026 process, candidates were required to select three preferred test states. The first preferred test state had to be the same as the correspondence state mentioned in the application form, while the other two choices had to be selected from neighbouring states. NBEMS has also made it clear that the correspondence address and test-state preferences cannot be changed after submission of the application, including during the edit window. The city intimation slip is intended to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination. Live Updates Aug 10, 2026 05:27 PM IST NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live Updates: Section-wise timing will apply The examination will follow a time-bound sectional structure. Each of the five sections will have 36 questions and 42 minutes. Once the allotted time for a section ends, candidates cannot return to that section, making the sectional timing an important part of the revised 2026 exam pattern. Aug 10, 2026 05:10 PM IST NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live Updates: Exam scheduled in computer-based mode NEET PG 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based examination at designated centres across the country. NBEMS has scheduled the postgraduate medical entrance test for August 30, with the result scheduled to be declared by September 30. Aug 10, 2026 04:27 PM IST NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live Updates: Three and a half hours for the examination Candidates will get a total of three hours and 30 minutes to complete NEET PG 2026. Although the number of questions has been reduced, the overall examination duration remains the same as the earlier pattern. The paper will therefore comprise 180 questions to be attempted within 210 minutes. Aug 10, 2026 04:10 PM IST NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live Updates: City intimation slip to be released soon The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET PG 2026 test city intimation slip before the examination. The slip will tell candidates the city allotted for their test, while the detailed centre address will be provided separately through the admit card. Once out, candidates will be able to download using their personal credentials. NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Candidates should note that it is not the admit card and does not by itself provide entry to the examination centre. The detailed centre information and other instructions will be communicated through the admit card. Candidates are advised to check the official NBEMS website regularly for further updates.

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