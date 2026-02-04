Supreme Court issues notice over NEET-PG ‘negative cut-offs’ PIL, hearing on Feb 13

According to the plea, dilution of qualifying criteria for NEET-PG is contrary to the statutory framework governing medical education, including provisions of the National Medical Commission Act.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 12:07 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 Negative Cut-offs: The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice in a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET PG 2025–26. The case is now listed for further hearing on Friday, February 13, 2026. The petition questions the validity of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notification dated January 13, 2026, through which the minimum qualifying percentiles were reduced to low marks – including zero-percentiles and negative marks.

The petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, was taken up by the apex court after being listed earlier for preliminary consideration. The Bench heard the matter, noted concerns relating to vacant postgraduate medical seats, and directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to appear, when the case is taken up for further hearing on Friday, February 13.

What is the NEET PG 2025 cut-off row?

The issue relates to the qualifying cut-offs announced for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025–26 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), primarily responsible for conducting the seat-allocation and admission process once NEET-PG exam is conducted by the NBEMS, reduced the minimum percentile requirements across categories; something that students and individuals from the medical fraternity have noted to have been departing from the traditionally applied qualifying standards for postgraduate medical admissions.

READ| NEET PG 2025 PIL hearing soon at Supreme Court: What the petition argues

According to a statement by the NBEMS, it was informed that the decision was taken amid concerns over vacant postgraduate medical seats, but it triggered objections from sections of the medical community.

The petition argues that the sharp reduction in cut-offs undermines merit-based selection at the postgraduate level and affects the quality of medical education. It also raises concerns about patient safety and public health, contending that postgraduate medical training requires adherence to minimum academic standards prescribed under law.

ALSO READ| NIRF rankings fail to influence NEET PG toppers; clinical exposure remains preferred branch

Story continues below this ad

According to the plea, dilution of the qualifying criteria for NEET PG is contrary to the statutory framework governing medical education, including provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The petition contends that lowering eligibility benchmarks in such a manner is arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The PIL has been filed by Mr Harisharan Devgan, Dr Saurav Kumar, Dr Lakshya Mittal, and Dr Akash Soni. The petition has been filed through Senior Advocate Sonia Mathur along with Advocates Satyam Singh Rajput, Adarsh Singh, and Advocate-on-Record Neema.

ALSO READ| NEET PG Cut-Off Row: ‘Will it be in public interest to leave the seats vacant?’ Delhi HC dismisses plea

The petitioners have sought directions from the Supreme Court to quash the January 13, 2026 notification and to ensure protection of minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education. They have urged the court to intervene to prevent what they describe as an erosion of merit and statutory safeguards in the NEET-PG admission process.

Deepto Banerjee
Deepto Banerjee
twitter

Deepto Banerjee is a journalist with The Indian Express, where he currently serves as a senior sub-editor. He extensively writes on topics like education, policy, employment, study-abroad trends, student affairs, and career-related issues, among others. He holds a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi.

 

