Supreme Court issues notice over NEET-PG ‘negative cut-offs’ PIL, hearing on Feb 13

NEET PG 2025 Negative Cut-offs: The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice in a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET PG 2025–26. The case is now listed for further hearing on Friday, February 13, 2026. The petition questions the validity of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notification dated January 13, 2026, through which the minimum qualifying percentiles were reduced to low marks – including zero-percentiles and negative marks.

The petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, was taken up by the apex court after being listed earlier for preliminary consideration. The Bench heard the matter, noted concerns relating to vacant postgraduate medical seats, and directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to appear, when the case is taken up for further hearing on Friday, February 13.