Revised NEET PG 2025 cut-offs made nearly 1 lakh more candidates eligible, govt tells SC; matter listed for Feb 23

In its response, the Board has clarified that the petitioners’ plea seeking quashing of the January 13 notice is ‘misconceived.’
NBEMS stated that once the cut-off percentile was revised, a total of 2,24,029 candidates qualified under the new criteria, compared to 1,28,116 under the earlier threshold, thereby resulting in 95,913 additional eligible candidates. The Board has submitted that any interference at this stage would directly affect these candidates, who are not parties before the Court, and on that ground alone, the petition deserves dismissal.
The response also refers to an earlier challenge before the High Court of Delhi — Sanchit Seth vs National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences & Ors — where the impugned notice dated January 13 was raised. In its final order dated January 21, 2026, the High Court declined to interfere with the decision to reduce the eligibility criteria.
The judgment recorded that the apprehension expressed by the petitioner regarding public health risks and dilution of standards was ‘unfounded’ and not supported by any empirical study on the availability of candidates, in relation to vacant postgraduate seats. The Court held that “there was no perversity in the decision-making process,” which would require judicial interference in the ongoing counselling rounds.
In its affidavit before the apex court, NBEMS has similarly contended that the petitioners’ claim that lowering the percentile would endanger public health, promote mediocrity, or violate constitutional obligations under Article 47 is without factual foundation. It submitted that the allegation of an “irreversible health risk” is speculative and unsupported by data.
Category-wise figures placed on record by NBEMS indicate that in the General category, out of 1,07,990 candidates who appeared, 59,996 had qualified under the earlier criteria, while 1,01,914 qualify under the revised cut-off, resulting in 41,918 additional candidates.
In the OBC category, 81,721 candidates appeared; 49,049 had earlier qualified, and 81,713 now qualify, adding 32,664 candidates. Among SC candidates, of 28,100 who appeared, 14,390 had qualified earlier, and 28,100 now qualify, adding 13,710 candidates.
In the ST category, 12,303 candidates appeared; 4,681 had earlier qualified, while 12,302 now qualify, adding 7,621 candidates. In total, 2,30,114 candidates appeared for NEET PG 2025, 1,28,116 had qualified under the earlier benchmark, and 2,24,029 stand qualified under the revised percentile, reflecting an increase of 95,913 candidates.
Category-wise data as per NBEMS response
|Category
|Candidates Appeared
|Qualified Earlier
|Qualified Revised
|Additional Qualified
|General
|107,990
|59,996
|101,914
|41,918
|OBC
|81,721
|49,049
|81,713
|32,664
|SC
|28,100
|14,390
|28,100
|13,710
|ST
|12,303
|4,681
|12,302
|7,621
|Total
|230,114
|128,116
|224,029
|95,913
The petition has now been listed for hearing on February 23, 2026, after being mentioned before the SC today for urgent hearing of the matter, by Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput on behalf of the petitioners.