Revised NEET PG 2025 cut-offs made nearly 1 lakh more candidates eligible, govt tells SC; matter listed for Feb 23

Nearly one lakh candidates have been made eligible for NEET PG counselling since cut-offs were lowered to 0 percentile and negative marks. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informed the Supreme Court of India that as many as 95,913 additional candidates have become eligible for NEET PG 2025 counselling after the qualifying cut-off was lowered.

A bench of justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe had earlier, on February 4, issued a notice to the Centre, asking to file an affidavit explaining the motive behind the lowering of cut-offs.

In its response to the Public Interest Litigation challenging the January 13, 2026, notice, the examination body placed on record detailed category-wise data elaborating on the impact of the revised percentile criteria, stating that the change has substantially expanded the pool of eligible candidates for the ongoing counselling process.