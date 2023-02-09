NEET PG 2023: Registration window re-opens today, steps to register

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will today reopen the online registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 examination. The link will be activated at 3 pm. Once the link is available, candidates can register on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Eligible candidates can access the registration window between February 9 (3 pm) and February 12 (11: 55 pm).

NEET PG 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET-PG 2022 link that is available on the Home Page

Step 3: A redirected page will open, candidates shall register themselves

Step 4: Fill in the application form with required details

Step 5: Make the required payment

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements

The decision to re-open the registration window came after board extended the cut-off date for completion of internship till August 11. According to the official notice, all those candidates who are are completing their internship during July 7 to August 11 will be eligible to register during the re-opening of window.

According to the NBEMS guidelines, ” Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis.”

The edit window for NEET PG 2023 will be opened on February 15 while Final/Selective Edit Window shall be opened between February 18 and February 20.

NBEMS will also be re-opening registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023. The registration link will be available between February 10 (3 pm onwards) to February 12 (till 11:55 pm).