NEET PG 2023: Registration not starting today, NBE clarifies

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today issued a notice clarifying that the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 will not begin today. The notice is available at the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

The official notification also alerted the aspirants about the NEET PG 2023 exam date. According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023 on a computer based platform at various test centres across the country.

Earlier, the registration for NEET PG exam was scheduled to commence from 3 pm today and conclude on January 25 at 11:55 pm, according to the advertisement carried out in a newspaper. However, the NBE has warned aspirants against it.

“Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” the notification warned aspirants.

The notification also stated that the notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 shall be published in coming days.