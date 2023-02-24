NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear postponement plea soon

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live News, Supreme Court Hearing Today: The Supreme Court will today hear the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Aspirants and FAIMA delegates have been protesting for the past few weeks, demanding deferment of the exam.
NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31. However, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.
“The NEET PG aspirants will not be able to apply for jobs during this time as there is a dearth of jobs in the medical industry and people usually don’t offer jobs for such short time periods. Due to this, the few months between the exam and counselling will be a complete waste for students. If the authorities delay the NEET PG, at least students will be able to study properly and then get better scores, rather than wasting time,” Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar, former FAIMA chief told indianexpress.com.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned the NEET PG 2023 aspirants against the fake notice that has been circulating on various social media platforms regarding the rescheduling of the examination. A notice, which was circulating on social media earlier, was claiming that the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 21, while the results for the same will be declared on June 20. However, be aware as the information is false.
"The petitions are listed as item 53. The bench is now hearing item number 10," LiveLaw has reported.
Medical aspirants and FAIMA delegates had protested at Jantar Mantar recently in Delhi, demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023.
“At present, the eligibility bar for interns is June 30 and the exam date is March 5. There is a huge gap between the counselling and the examination date. So, if the NEET PG can be postponed, candidates will be able to utilise this time to study and get the specialty of their choice. Otherwise, the time period from March to June will be a waste of time for candidates,” FAIMA Chief, Rohan Krishnan told indianexpress.com. Read full report here
The National Board of Examination (NBE) that conducts the screening test for post-graduate medical courses had to recently extend the internship cut-off date to August 11, making an additional 13,000 MBBS students from five states eligible for the 2023 examination. The NBE initially announced internship cut-off date of March 30, which was extended by the body in January to June 30, and then to August 11. Read more
The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya recently told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.” Read more
Several medical aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates have been protesting for weeks demanding the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam.
The Supreme Court will today hear the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023.