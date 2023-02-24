NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear postponement plea soon

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live News, Supreme Court Hearing Today: The Supreme Court will today hear the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Aspirants and FAIMA delegates have been protesting for the past few weeks, demanding deferment of the exam.

NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31. However, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

“The NEET PG aspirants will not be able to apply for jobs during this time as there is a dearth of jobs in the medical industry and people usually don’t offer jobs for such short time periods. Due to this, the few months between the exam and counselling will be a complete waste for students. If the authorities delay the NEET PG, at least students will be able to study properly and then get better scores, rather than wasting time,” Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar, former FAIMA chief told indianexpress.com.