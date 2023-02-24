scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear postponement plea soon

NEET PG 2023 Postponement News Live Updates: Medical aspirants have demanded that the entrance exam be postponed to April or May. NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | February 24, 2023 12:34 IST
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing todayNEET PG 2023: The aspirants claim they will struggle to utilise the time between exam day and counselling dates properly. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live News, Supreme Court Hearing Today: The Supreme Court will today hear the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Aspirants and FAIMA delegates have been protesting for the past few weeks, demanding deferment of the exam.

Read |NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing today- all you need to know

NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31. However, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and aspirants claim that if the time between the entrance exam and the counselling is not reduced, then it will lead to a waste of time for candidates.

“The NEET PG aspirants will not be able to apply for jobs during this time as there is a dearth of jobs in the medical industry and people usually don’t offer jobs for such short time periods. Due to this, the few months between the exam and counselling will be a complete waste for students. If the authorities delay the NEET PG, at least students will be able to study properly and then get better scores, rather than wasting time,” Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar, former FAIMA chief told indianexpress.com.

Live Blog

NEET PG 2023 Postponement News Live Updates: Supreme Court will be hearing the plea for postponement today, after the Health Minister has refused to postpone the medical entrance exam.

12:34 (IST)24 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: Beware of fake notices

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned the NEET PG 2023 aspirants against the fake notice that has been circulating on various social media platforms regarding the rescheduling of the examination. A notice, which was circulating on social media earlier, was claiming that the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 21, while the results for the same will be declared on June 20. However, be aware as the information is false.

12:28 (IST)24 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: When will SC hear the postponement plea?

"The petitions are listed as item 53. The bench is now hearing item number 10," LiveLaw has reported.

12:24 (IST)24 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: Aspirants, FAIMA protest demanding postponement

Medical aspirants and FAIMA delegates had protested at Jantar Mantar recently in Delhi, demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023.

“At present, the eligibility bar for interns is June 30 and the exam date is March 5. There is a huge gap between the counselling and the examination date. So, if the NEET PG can be postponed, candidates will be able to utilise this time to study and get the specialty of their choice. Otherwise, the time period from March to June will be a waste of time for candidates,” FAIMA Chief, Rohan Krishnan told indianexpress.com. Read full report here

12:13 (IST)24 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023: Internship cut-off chaos

The National Board of Examination (NBE) that conducts the screening test for post-graduate medical courses had to recently extend the internship cut-off date to August 11, making an additional 13,000 MBBS students from five states eligible for the 2023 examination. The NBE initially announced internship cut-off date of March 30, which was extended by the body in January to June 30, and then to August 11. Read more

12:05 (IST)24 Feb 2023
When is NEET PG 2023 exam?

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31. 

11:57 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Mansukh Mandaviya says no reason to postpone NEET PG 2023

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya recently told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already.” Read more

11:52 (IST)24 Feb 2023
Who is demanding postponement?

Several medical aspirants and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegates have been protesting for weeks demanding the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam.

11:50 (IST)24 Feb 2023
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing today

The Supreme Court will today hear the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. 

NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing today The aspirants claim they will struggle to utilise the time between exam day and counselling dates properly. (Representative image)

NEET PG 2023 Postponement News Live Updates: Some experts have also claimed that as some people did not have enough time to prepare due to the internship cut-off, it will be unfair for them as they did not get enough time to prepare. The NBE initially announced internship cut-off date of March 30, which was extended by the body in January to June 30, and then to August 11.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:46 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close