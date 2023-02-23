NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing tomorrow – here’s all you need to know

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) aspirants continue to protest for postponement of the medical exam, the Supreme Court of India will be hearing the case tomorrow (February 24).

From extending eligibility to protesting for postponement of the entrance exam, a lot has happened around NEET PG 2023 exam this year. Before the hearing takes place, here’s all you need to know:

When is NEET PG 2023 exam?

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The result for the same will be available tentatively by March 31.

Why are candidates demanding postponement of NEET PG 2023?

NEET PG aspirants, along with the FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) delegation, have been demanding postponement of the exam. The aspirants want the exam to postponed to ensure the gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling date is reduced. Candidates are claiming that if the exam is conducted in March and the counselling takes place in August, then neither will they be able to apply for jobs due to the short span of time, nor will they be able to utilise that time studying. If the exam is delayed, candidates will be able to study more for the entrance exam and thus get better results, aspirants claim.

“The NEET PG aspirants will not be able to apply for jobs during this time as there is a dearth of jobs in the medical industry and people usually don’t offer jobs for such short time periods. Due to this, the few months between the exam and counselling will be a complete waste for students. If the authorities delay the NEET PG, at least students will be able to study properly and then get better scores, rather than wasting time,” Dr Rakesh Bagdi Gurjar, former FAIMA chief told indianexpress.com.

It has also been alleged that the students who were earlier not eligible for the exam (but are eligible now due to the revised guidelines) did not get enough time to prepare. “It is unfair for the students who have less time to prepare. The syllabus for NEET PG 2023 exam is vast and it takes time to even revise. The candidates who did not have enough time to prepare will suffer,” Gurjar said.

MBBS internship completion deadline

Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023. However, the Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

The cut-off date was then extended to June 30, and finally to August 11. “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare… the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11,” a notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

Candidates were then given time from February 9 till February 12 to apply for NEET PG 2023.

Mansukh Madaviya’s stand

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier told the Lok Sabha that NEET PG 2023 will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already,” he said.

Fake notice

In the starting week of February, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also had to warn aspirants about a fake notice that was circulating on social media platforms claiming that the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 21 while the results for the same will be declared on June 20.