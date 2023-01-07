NEET PG 2023 notification released; application process begins today

NEET PG 2023: Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website - natboard.edu.in. (Representative image)

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website – natboard.edu.in.

As per the notification, the application process will begin today, January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm. The exam body will open the application form correction window on January 3 which will remain open till February 3. An additional edit window to update the photograph will be provided to the candidates between February 14 to 17.

NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31.

NEET-PG 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24.