scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

NEET PG 2023 notification released; application process begins today

NEET PG 2023: As per the notification, the application process will begin today, January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm.

neet pg, neet pg 2023NEET PG 2023: Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website - natboard.edu.in. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
NEET PG 2023 notification released; application process begins today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates can download the NEET PG 2023 notification from the official website – natboard.edu.in.

As per the notification, the application process will begin today, January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm. The exam body will open the application form correction window on January 3 which will remain open till February 3. An additional edit window to update the photograph will be provided to the candidates between February 14 to 17.

Read |Compulsory internships by foreign medical graduates validated as per MCI list as ‘one-time measure’: NMC

NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31. 

NEET-PG 2023 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 10:42 IST
Next Story

Farah Khan says ‘bill kaun bharega’ when a fancy Jaipur restaurant says they’ve opened exclusively for her. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close