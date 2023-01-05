scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

NEET PG 2023: NBEMS to begin registration today; check details

NEET PG 2023: The registration for NEET PG exam will commence from 3 pm today and conclude on January 25 at 11:55 pm. The exam for the same will be held on March 5.

NEET PG 2023: The results will be declared by March 31.

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will today open registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) – 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— natboard.edu.in.



NEET PG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for NEET PG 2023

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter your name, phone number, email address and more

Step 5: Once registered, enter using your application number and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 8: Download the application form for future reference

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

