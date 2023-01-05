NEET PG 2023: NBEMS to begin registration today; check details

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will today open registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) – 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— natboard.edu.in.
The registration for NEET PG exam will commence from 3 pm today and conclude on January 25 at 11:55 pm. The exam for the same will be held on March 5. The results will be declared by March 31.
Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the link to apply for NEET PG 2023
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter your name, phone number, email address and more
Step 5: Once registered, enter using your application number and password
Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents
Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees
Step 8: Download the application form for future reference
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.