Friday, Jan 13, 2023

NEET PG 2023: NBE extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30

NEET PG 2023: The eligibility date has now been extended to June 30. The earlier deadline, as per the students' body, would have made several candidates ineligible as a lot of them could not have been able to complete their internships on time.

NEET PG 2023: If the earlier deadline was considered, more than 50 per cent of interns could have been deemed as ineligible.
NEET PG 2023: NBE extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) today extended the internship cut-off date to June 30 for NEET PG 2023. The aspirants had expressed their displeasure with the cut-off date of March 31 for completing the internship.

The NEET PG exam candidates are required to complete a mandatory one-year internship to be eligible for the exams. “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023,” read the latest NBE notice.

The NBE further informed the candidates that the rest of the terms and conditions given in the NEET PG 202e information bulletin will remain the same.

According to the earlier released notification, the aspirants were given a cut-off date of March 31 for completing the internship. However, doctors complained that this date is likely to disqualify more than half the current batch. If the earlier deadline was considered, more than 50 per cent of interns could have been deemed as ineligible, according to the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

Read |What doctors think of NExT medical exam?

What has caused this problem is states delaying their results, according to the national chairperson of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Rohan Krishnan. Experts claim that some states delay the MBBS final results, which leads to a delay in students joining the mandatory internships, and a subsequent delay in candidates completing their internships too. The situation, experts believe, has worsened due to the Covid pandemic.

Due to this, many candidates had become ineligible for NEET PG 2023 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, and results are expected on March 31. NEET PG 2023 admit card will be released on February 27.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 19:11 IST
