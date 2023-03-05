scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
NEET PG 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya visits exam centre in Patiala

NEET PG 2023 was conducted for 3 hours, 30 minutes and consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 options.

Mandaviya meets NEET PG aspirantsDuring his visit, Mandaviya also met the family members of the students.
The Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today paid a surprise visit to n exam centre of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) today concluded the NEET PG 2023 exam from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

To take a look at the preparations of the post graduate eligibility test, the Health Minister visited the NEET PG exam center in Patiala, Punjab and took stock of the arrangements. During his visit, Mandaviya also met the family members of the students.

“He appeared satisfied and happy with the arrangements made at the examination centre. Also expressed best wishes for the bright future of the students,” his team tweeted at the official Twitter account.

Today’s exam was conducted for 3 hours, 30 minutes and consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions with each question having 4 options. The exam was of 800 marks. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Recently, Mansukh Mandaviya and the NEET PG aspirants were on the opposite sides in terms of conduction of the exam on march 5. While NEET PG aspirants demanded that the eligibility exam be postponed by at least a few weeks, Mansukh Mandaviya announced in the Lok Sabha that the exam will not be postponed. “The exam date is March 5 and it was announced five months ago, students who had to appear for exam have been preparing for it already,” he said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 14:56 IST
