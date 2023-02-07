scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry warns students of fake notices on rescheduling of exam

NEET PG 2023: The Health Ministry announced May 21 as the fake date of examination and warns candidates against such fake notices circulating on social media.

Fake notices for rescheduling of NEET PG 2023 ExaminationAs per the calendar issued by National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 results will be out around March 31. (Image source: Getty Images/ Representative image)

NEET PG 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today warned the NEET PG 2023 aspirants against the fake notice that has been circulating on various social media platforms regarding the rescheduling of the examination. The ministry on their official twitter handle labelled the rescheduling notice as fake.

The fake notice stated that the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 21 while the results for the same will be declared on June 20.

As per the calendar issued by National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 results will be out around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023. Aspirants are demanding for the postponement of the examination dates to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:24 IST
